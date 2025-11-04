Why the Jaguars Needed Help at the Trade Deadline
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars entered Tuesday's trade deadline with some clear needs. And early in the afternoon, the Jaguars filled one of those needs by trading for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
Jaguars head coach Liam Coen discussed the Jaguars' injury issues earlier this week, a large reason why the Jaguars needed to be active at the trade deadline.
“Yeah, I'll hold off on the updates right now until the injury report comes out on Wednesday. But you're right, yes, there were quite a few, and it was throughout the game, in and out," Coen said on Monday.
"I really appreciate the guys who did try to keep coming back in and try to help us win that game. And then the guys that obviously needed to step up because of some of those injuries, proud of those guys and their coaches for getting them ready to play, and made plays for us. So, definitely a little bit of a laundry list, though.”
With these moves, and a little bit of luck, the Jaguars could now be set to take a run at a playoff spot in the coming weeks
“Yeah, I think you look around the league every week and you see crazy plays that kind of dictate outcomes and wild finishes, and there's part of luck. I mean, luck is a part of this game, and ultimately, the guys just keep sticking with it and finding a way to stay in it and battle. Look, as you guys know, I mean, we rep batting balls down weekly all the time," Coen said.
"So yeah, we got lucky because the guy was open, but also-D Ham [DT DaVon Hamilton] used a fundamental and technique in which we practice and rep, and emphasize every week, and made a play. So, we're 4-1 in one-score games, and obviously some of them are weird and wild and different and can be frustrating, but to come out with a win, I think [K] Cam Little might have said it really well last night in his presser, is nobody cares at the end of the year. When you look at your record, a win is a win.”
