3 Key Takeaways on the Jaguars After Trade Deadline
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Another trade deadline has come and gone, and the Jacksonville Jaguars yet again played a critical role in the day's moves.
The Jaguars were one of the first teams to make a trade on a busy Tuesday afternoon, sending two 2026 draft picks to the Las Vegas Raiders for wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. So, what do we make of the Jaguars and their moves?
Jaguars were wise to follow-up on Week 9
Once the Jaguars won in Week 9 vs. the Raiders, it became clear the Jaguars needed to move some of the excessive draft ammo they had. With 13 picks, the Jaguars were able to be aggressive to fill a present-day hole without it disrupting their plans in April too much. While the Jaguars have a lot of areas to improve, they are one of a dwindling group of AFC teams that has playoff aspirations this year.
It is important not to mortgage the future for a shot at a 5-3 team making a playoff run, but the Jaguars didn't exactly do that. A fourth- and a sixth-round pick isn't cheap, and it was a good haul for the Raiders since Meyers is on an expiring deal. But the Jaguars have other picks in those rounds to supplement it, and Sunday's win over the Raiders meant they had a bonafide reason to be agressive.
One looming hole remains
With the Jaguars making just one move at the trade deadline, it is increasingly clear the Jaguars are going to have to find a way around their need for defensive linemen. The defensive line does have have multiple former first-round picks, a high-paid defensive tackle, and a second-round pick on it, but it has struggled to make a consistent impact this season.
Player
PFF Win % (188 DL/EDGE, Min 100 snaps)
Josh Hines-Allen
No. 14
Arik Armstead
No. 108
Travon Walker
No. 134
Dawuane Smoot
No. 168
Emmanuel Ogbah
No. 173
DaVon Hamilton
No. 179
The Jaguars have the talent to be a productive defensive front, but the wrist injury to Travon Walker in Week 4 has certainly had a big impact. With the trade deadline now past, the Jaguars will need Walker or Armstead to get hot as a pass-rusher to give Josh Hines-Allen some help.
The truth about the Jakobi Meyers trade
The truth behind the trade for Jakobi Meyers is that we won't know how it really looks until March. The next few months will obviously play a large role as the Jaguars work Meyers into their system and see if there is a fit between the two sides for a long-term deal. And if Meyers and the Jaguars do have a relationship that goes beyond 2025, then landing a quality veteran receiver to even out an inconsistent passing game is not the worse use of a fourth- and sixth-round pick and whatever Meyers' next contract costs.
With that said, this is a bit different from the Greg Newsome situation. The Jaguars don't need Newsome to re-sign to make that deal worth it, because the Jaguars still managed to get solid draft capital out of the deal. The Meyers deal relies solely on what he brings the Jaguars, though. And they should hope he brings it for the next few years if all things go to plan.
