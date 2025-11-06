Trevor Lawrence Sings Praises of Jaguars 2025 Standout
The Jacksonville Jaguars' offense hasn't quite clicked the way fans and the team hoped it would under Head Coach Liam Coen. The ground game has shown some highly encouraging signs, but the air attack has held them back from being a complete, top-tier unit in the 2025 NFL season.
Trevor Lawrence has had mixed performances practically every week while learning his third system in five years. He's reached some incredible highs, including some truly inspiring clutch performances, leading his Jaguars to a 4-2 record in one-score games this season. However, he's also had some truly deflating lows.
His wide receiver play hasn't helped matters. The Jaguars lead the NFL in dropped passes by far, with 30. The difference between them and the next team, the Denver Broncos at 21, is as vast as the split between Denver and the 11th-place teams. Between Brian Thomas Jr., Dyami Brown, and Travis Hunter Jr., Jacksonville's wideouts have severely underwhelmed in the first half of the season, but at least one pass-catcher has stepped up amid their disappointments.
Parker Washington continues to shine
Before the season, I had written about how Parker Washington could push Dyami Brown for the Jacksonville Jaguars' WR3 spot. Through eight games, that's absolutely come to fruition, but it hasn't been much of a contest.
In his third year, Washington has shown that the Jaguars found a gem when they signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He's currently third on the team in receiving yards with 297 and receptions with 25. In Jacksonville's Week 9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, he had a breakout in Travis Hunter Jr.'s absence, catching eight balls for 90 yards. Trevor Lawrence spoke on his growing chemistry with his third-year wideout:
"I think throughout the years he's had to step up a lot of different times, and it hasn't been quite as, I guess, consistent until this year. Not from him, but just the amount he's been asked to step up and kind of fill that role. In the past, it's been kind of here and there with injuries, and he's always done a great job, and I've always liked how he played, and I feel like we had a pretty good chemistry that's definitely grown, especially this year. And just seeing him make play after play, and the way he practices. I think that's the biggest thing is that he practices so hard, and you get to see every look full speed and the way he comes off the ball."
"I mean, he really works his tail off, and I think as a quarterback that gives you a lot of confidence because you've seen all these different routes full speed and exactly how he's going to run it. He's really good at communicating, always comes and talks to me after different reps, and I think all those over the years kind of banked reps have stacked up to where now our connection is getting stronger and stronger, and you see it showing on Sundays, and he is making a lot of plays for us.”
