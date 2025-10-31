Jaguars Must Capitalize on Potential Springboard Game vs. Raiders
The Jacksonville Jaguars are approaching a critical point in their 2025 NFL season. They went into their Week 8 bye at 4-3, after a two-game slump against the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams. For all of the encouraging signs and momentum they built early in the year, they're just one game over .500.
Their upcoming matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders is their last outing before the November 4 trade deadline. If they can't emerge victorious on the road, they'll have to decide whether they want to continue to try to turn their season around or if they'd rather be sellers and take another gap year in Head Coach Liam Coen's first go at the helm.
The Jaguars have a favorable schedule following their intermission, including this next game against the Raiders. There's a strong chance that they could make a playoff run if they're able to capitalize on their extended break and return to the form they showed during their 4-1 start to the season. However, dropping three straight could incur a real identity crisis for this team.
Jaguars offense has to dominate
1. Trevor Lawrence over/under 229.5 passing yards
Despite the Jacksonville Jaguars' two-game slide before their bye, quarterback Trevor Lawrence actually built up some momentum, at least statistically. He's only surpassed this Week 9 line from FanDuel thrice this season, two of which came against the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams.
Jacksonville didn't put up many points during that span, but T-Law was able to move the ball well, even if a lot of his yards versus LA came in garbage time. Still, maybe Lawrence can use those games as stepping stones to a true breakout this season under Head Coach Liam Coen.
2. Travis Etienne Jr. over/under 57.5 rushing yards
Like the Jaguars as a whole, Travis Etienne Jr. has been in a slump lately. After averaging 98.5 yards on 16.25 carries per game in Jacksonville's first four weeks, he's totaled just 120 yards on 32 tries in his last three outings.
The Jaguars just haven't been able to establish the run as of late, falling behind early on and putting themselves under pressure to catch up through the air. ETN and the ground game were a major component of Jacksonville's success. Undoubtedly, Liam Coen will want to return to leading with the rushing attack moving forward, especially against inferior opponents.
3. Brian Thomas Jr. over/under 57.5 receiving yards + Travis Hunter Jr. over/under 46.5 receiving yards
Jacksonville's wide receiver room is a mystery coming off the Week 8 bye. Brian Thomas Jr. has struggled all season, but he has the talent and status of a true WR1. Meanwhile, Travis Hunter Jr. didn't have much volume or impact on offense early on, but he had a breakout in the 35-7 blowout loss to the Rams.
This game could be very telling on how Coen and the Jaguars intend to use their wide receivers for the rest of the season, and who's at the top of the pecking order now.
