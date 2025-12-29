Breaking Down Jaguars' Win Over Hapless Colts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars took care of business in Week 17 against the Indianapolis Colts, leaving Lucas Oil Stadium with a 23-17 win and a clear path to an AFC South title.

In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we break down the Jaguars' win over the hapless Colts and what it means for them moving forward.

Simply put, the Jaguars had this game won before kickoff once the Colts continued with the bizarre and misguided decision to start Philip Rivers at quarterback. Once the Jaguars adjusted to the Colts' rushing plan, Rivers became a liability due to his lack of mobility and arm strength, restricting the Colts to only underneath and intermediate throws.

“Yeah, what was he, (70) yards today rushing? So yeah, I mean you could definitely tell early on they came out with a mindset and mentality that they wanted to establish him and get the run game going. I thought they did a nice job early on in the game running the football," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the sweep of the Colts.

"We made a couple adjustments, especially to when they were in 12 personnel. We were playing a little bit of big nickel. We adjusted to that. Played a little bit more heavy-base personnel, and I think our guys did a nice job of mixing up the front structure, not just giving them four-down structures to play with and our guys did a great job digging in. I thought Travon Walker, TFL at around just about plus-50, around that area plus side, was a huge play because it really knocked them out and made them get into a throw game.”

To the Jaguars' own credit, the Jacksonville offense was able to withstand the Colts' blitz-heavy game plan. The Colts sent extra rushers and pressure at Trevor Lawrence throughout the contest, but Lawrence made some of his best plays of the day when the Colts turned up the heat on him in the pocket.

According to NextGenStats: "The Colts defense blitzed Trevor Lawrence on 47.7% of his dropbacks in Week 17, their second-highest blitz rate in a game this season, trailing only Week 14, when they blitzed Lawrence and Nick Mullens on 51.5% of their combined dropbacks. Lawrence was efficient against the blitz, completing 13 of 18 passes for 190 yards (10.6 yards per attempt)."

The Jaguars were the better team on Sunday, which has now become a theme of this AFC South rivalry during the Shane Steichen era.

