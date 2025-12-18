Why Udinski Has Jaguars' Offense on High Alert vs. Broncos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars know what kind of test they have on their hands this Sunday.

The Jaguars are set to visit Mile High this weekend as they face the AFC's No. 1 seed in the Denver Broncos. And for the Jaguars' offense and coordinator Grant Udinski, there is a big reason to be on high alert.

The Broncos have one of the NFL's truly elite defenses, with a pass-rush that can take down even the most talented offenses and a Defensive Player of the Year in Patrick Surtain.

As a result, it isn't like Udinski and the Jaguars can just find a specific weakness to exploit like they have the last few weeks. Unlike the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, and New York Jets, the Broncos don't have many flaws.

Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Coordinator Grant Udinski, answers questions after the Jacksonville Jaguars’ 18th and final training camp practice at Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Wednesday August 20, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“You see really, really, really tough, physical play, fundamentally sound, good at all three levels of defense. First level, second level, third level, the sacks, the run game. That success kind of speaks for itself in the stats, but you see guys in the back end, Surtain [CB Pat Surtain II] and really all of the defensive backs able to go out there and make plays on the ball, make plays in the run game," Udinski said on Thursday.

The Jaguars have seen their offense fire on all cylinders in recent weeks, scoring 25 points or more in each of the last seven games (a franchise record). Quarterback Trevor Lawrence won AFC Offensive Player of the Week after a career-high six-touchdown performance last week against the Jets, but the Broncos are a different animal altogether.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"So, it's just a really well-rounded unit. You can search all day for weak spots, but you're going to be searching for a long time, you don't put up that type of production, you don't have that disruption on the ball, you don't stop the run, you don't affect the pass the way they do without being good really in all areas of the game," he said.

"You add on top of that the scheme, they're creative, they're multiple, they do a bunch of different things to challenge you. So, it's a great challenge for our guys and we're looking forward to it.”

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If Udinski and the Jaguars' offense can find their footing in Denver against an elite unit and an intense atmosphere, though, then there will be no question on whether the Jaguars and their offense have arrived.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski , left talks with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback John Wolford (18) after an NFL training camp seventh session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

