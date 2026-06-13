Best and Worst-Case Scenarios For All 10 Jaguars Draft Picks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It is impossible to forecast how the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2026 season will go until they actually put the pads on and take the field in September. But no matter the scenario, the Jaguars will need the 2026 draft class to play some important roles.

What exactly will those roles be, though? That is still to be determined, even after Jaguars minicamp . The Jaguars will not put pads on until training camp in late July, which means there is still a lot of evaluation and projection to be done.

But as things stand for the Jaguars' roster today, it is at least starting to become clearer what kind of roles all 10 rookies could potentially play. So, what are the best- and worst-case scenarios for each pick? We break it down below.

TE Nate Boerkircher

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) runs the ball during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best-Case Scenario: No. 2 TE

While it has been a relatively quiet offseason program for the No. 56 pick to this point, it is still very easy to see him being the clear No. 2 tight end on the depth chart. In fact, I expect it. His versatility as a run- and pass-blocker and what the Jaguars see as untapped potential in the passing game will get him on the field, and he should impress more once the pads come on.

Worst-Case Scenario: No. 3 TE

While I do not expect Boerkircher to put up massive numbers as a pass-catcher as a rookie to begin with, the tight end position is one that normally takes rookies a bit time to develop at. Remember the leap Brenton Strange took after his rookie season? If he has a slow start, perhaps Quintin Morris earns the nod as TE2 -- or maybe even fellow rookie Tanner Koziol.

DL Albert Regis

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Albert Regis (17) celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Best-Case Scenario: No. 2 NT

The Jaguars are pretty well off at the nose tackle position since they have long-time veteran DaVon Hamilton entering another season. Hamilton is in a contract year so perhaps Regis sees his role evolve in the future, but for now he looks like a clear backup to Hamilton at the nose tackle spot. He should be able to provide quality depth from that role, too.

Worst-Case Scenario: N/A?

Regis is one player who I just do not really see a worst-case scenario for? There is no reason to expect him to start over Hamilton, so his ceiling as a rookie is impacted by that to begin with. There isn't really another nose tackle who looks like they will push him, either. His role seems relatively safe and locked up from here.

OL Emmanuel Pregnon

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (75), right, drills on offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best-Case Scenario: No. 1 LG

Ezra Cleveland is the expected starter at left guard , but what if Emmanuel Pregnon is so impressive when the pads come on that the Jaguars can't take him off the field? Pregnon was an imposing people-mover as a run-blocker at Oregon and he fits a mold the Jaguars do not really have along the offensive line.

Worst-Case Scenario: No. 2 LG

This is a "worst-case scenario" in name alone, because it is kind of the expected scenario. I think Emmanuel Pregnon is going to be the future of the Jaguars' left guard position, but it makes sense for the Jaguars to let him take a developmental season.

DB Jalen Huskey

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Jalen Huskey (22) runs off the field during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best-Case Scenario: No. 4 Safety

It seems like it will be a tough road for Jalen Huskey to crack the top-safety rotation at safety considering where Eric Murray is, how comfortable Caleb Ransaw looks, and with the clear leap Antonio Johnson has taken entering his fourth season. If he can beat Rayuan Lane for the fourth safety spot.

Worst-Case Scenario: No. 5 Safety

If Rayuan Lane is able to beat out Huskey for the No. 4 spot, then Huskey's greatest impact on game day will likely be on special teams. This is a deep position group right now, and will be tough to find a spot at early on.

DE Wesley Williams

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Wesley Williams (90) looks on during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best-Case Scenario: No. 4 DE

The Jaguars' staff seems to love what Wesley Williams brings to the table, with Anthony Campanile having high praise for him earlier this offseason. I believe Danny Striggow will win the No. 3 defensive end role, which means Williams' best chance could be to make an impact as the fourth end in the rotation behind him and Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.

Worst-Case Scenario: Special-Teamer Only

I do not expect this scenario to happen, but it is at least worth considering since the Jaguars have a host of options at defensive end. If he doesn't have a role on defense, he will clearly be able to find one with Heath Farwell's unit.

TE Tanner Koziol

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tanner Koziol (89) catches a pass during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best-Case Scenario: No. 3 TE

While Tanner Koziol was a big-time performer over the course of OTAs and minicamp, I still wonder if his size and potential minuses as a blocker might prevent him from being a full-time player, even in a best-case rookie scenario. With that said, he could be the third tight end in terms of snaps and still make a big impact if he makes a few plays in the red-zone.

Worst-Case Scenario: No. 4 TE

I struggle to see this being the case if Koziol continues to stand out as a pass-catcher. But if he takes a bit to develop like most rookie tight ends, his lack of upside as a blocker might make it tough for him to get on the field over some of the other options on the depth chart.

WR Josh Cameron

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron runs the ball during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best-Case Scenario: No. 4/5 WR/No. 1 Kick Returner

Let me preface this by saying that Cameron would be the No. 5 receiver because I would be counting Travis Hunter as the No. 4 wide receiver. In situations where Hunter is on the sidelines and is instead focusing on defense, then Cameron would be bumped up a spot. He had a great week of minicamp after missing OTAs with an ankle injury, and he should also play a role on special teams.

Worst-Case Scenario: No. 6 WR

The only reason I think this scenario would happen is because of the next rookie on this list, which should create a fantastic training camp battle in the weeks and months ahead.

WR CJ Williams

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver CJ Williams (18) catches a pass during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best-Case Scenario: No. 4/5 WR

Please see above when it comes to the No. 4/No. 5 designations. C J Williams stood out time and time again , showing off good hands and a keen ability to get open. He caught passes from all three backup quarterbacks and could be building momentum going into July.

Worst-Case Scenario: No. 6 WR

If Cameron beats out Williams for more reps, then it would not be to any fault of Williams. The Jaguars have two talented rookie receivers who have each stood out thus far.

DE Zach Durfee

Jaguars defensive end Zach Durfee (58) warms up during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best-Case Scenario: No. 4 DE

It is hard to imagine Zach Durfee can leap both second-year defensive ends the Jaguars have returning. But could he beat out one of them? He flashed during minicamp , and he could be too talented of a pass-rusher to keep off the field if he carries this over into training camp and the preseason.

Worst-Case Scenario: Special-Teamer Only

It is not hard to see a scenario where Zach Durfee has to cut his teeth as a special teams player early on in his career, because that is the same thing Danny Striggow and B.J. Green had to do a season ago. He has the traits to help them here if that is what is needed early on.

LB Parker Hughes

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Parker Hughes (53) and linebacker Jack Kiser (54) drill during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best-Case Scenario: No. 3 WLB and Special Teamer

If Hughes is able to make the Jaguars' roster, it will likely be as a backup to Ventrell Miller and Branson Combs. Miller has had a good offseason program and he looks like the starter, but do not sleep on Combs either. The Jaguars' staff have raved about him so far, which makes a tough road for Hughes.

Worst-Case Scenario: Practice Squad

Parker Hughes is the only draft pick who I think might have an uphill climb to make the 53-man roster, and that is simply because it seems like the Jaguars already have plenty of linebackers they like. If this is the case, perhaps the Jaguars look to stash him on the practice squad.