53-Man Roster Projection After Jaguars Minicamp: Several Sleepers Make a Case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' offseason program is almost over, and this week provided us our best sample size of practice performances yet.

The Jaguars wrapped up their three-day mandatory veteran minicamp on Thursday, with the Jaguars offering their most competitive and high-paced practices of the offseason program in the process.

Several players stood out over the course of minicamp, including a number of sleepers. A lot can change once pads come on, but here is our post-minicamp 53-man roster projection after a big week of practices.

QB (2)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks with coaches after the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence; Nick Mullens

Trevor Lawrence might have had his best offseason program to date as he enters his sixth season. His command of the offense was improved and obviously impressive, but it was his decision-making and accuracy that really stood out. Lawrence chucked the ball to all areas of the field but rarely put it in a position to be intercepted, and he looked as good as he ever has as a deep passer. Nick Mullens makes it as the QB2 by default, but the Jaguars should keep exploring their options when it comes to the backup quarterback spot.

RB (3)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) hands off to running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bhayshul Tuten, Chris Rodriguez, LeQuint Allen

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen offered a positive update on veteran running back Chris Rodriguez, who has still not hit the practice field. Coen said Rodriguez will be back by training camp, which means the running back room will finally be at full-strength after Bhayshul Tuten repeatedly stole the show during early OTAs and minicamp.

J'Mari Taylor has flashed in nearly every practice as well, though I think the Jaguars will ultimately put their fourth running back on the practice squad as opposed to on the 53-man roster; there just are not enough spots to justify a fourth running back right now.

WR (5)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) look on during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brian Thomas Jr.; Jakobi Meyers; Parker Washington; Josh Cameron (R); CJ Williams (R)

You can technically say the Jaguars will be carrying six receivers in this scenario because it is clear that Travis Hunter will still have a role on offense. The Jaguars' top receivers all shined at different points in minicamp, and Brian Thomas Jr. looks like he is practicing with a newfound sense of confidence. Josh Cameron and CJ Williams each managed to flash during minicamp as well, with the Jaguars' staff having praise for both sixth-rounders.

"The physicality, the attacking, their play style shows up. Run game, pass game, screen game, you name it, individual drills, it shows up. But both of those guys have been first and foremost great people to have in the locker room, in the classroom," offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said this week.

"Diligent, the way they study, the way they prepare, the way they want to go out there and perform to our standard has been a real treat to be around. Now they also add an element of strength and physicality. Both those guys are bigger receivers that can do things in the run game and you see the catches that Josh is making downfield using that body, using his physical presence to help himself create separation.”

TE (4)

Jacksonville Jaguars Tanner Koziol (89) hauls in a pass during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brenton Strange; Nate Boerkircher (R); Tanner Koziol (R); Quintin Morris

I considered only keeping three tight ends, but I think the Jaguars' injury issues at tight end last year will ensure that they do not let that happen again. Tanner Koziol has been electric in the red-zone this offseason and could havew a bigger role on the offense than many anticipated when the Jaguars took him in the fifth-round.

OL (9)

Jaguars run game coordinator Brian Picucci runs drills with offensive lineman Jonah Monheim (60) during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cole Van Lanen; Ezra Cleveland; Robert Hainsey; Patrick Mekari; Anton Harrison; Walker Little; Wyatt Milum; Emmanuel Pregnon (R); Jonah Monheim

No big shocks here. I could see a scenario where Chuma Edoga makes the roster due to an injury designation for Cole Van Lanen, but we are a long way away from determining whether that would be the case. The spot I am most interested in watching at training camp will be at right guard, where Patrick Mekari is the incumbent but Wyatt Milum could be capable of pushing him.

EDGE (6)

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Wesley Williams (90) high-fives defensive end Quindarius Dunnigan (59) during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Josh Hines-Allen; Travon Walker; Wesley Williams (R); Danny Striggow; B.J. Green; Zach Durfee (R)

The Jaguars kept six defensive ends last year and I think they manage to do so again this year due to how they deploy players on special teams. Danny Striggow looks like the early leader to be the No. 3 defensive end, and I believe they will value B.J. Green's pass-rush ability. Wesley Williams will easily have a role on special teams, and Zach Durfee flashed. This could be an interesting group behind Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker.

IDL (4)

Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) runs drills during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arik Armstead; DaVon Hamilton; Ruke Orhorhoro; Albert Regis (R)

I have the Jaguars going a bit light at defensive tackle here, but there are roster mechanisms they could use to carry extra defensive tackles into regular season games from the practice squad. Matt Dickerson would have gotten the fifth spot, but the Jaguars played most games with four defensive tackles last season. Travon Walker can rush from the inside, giving them another body there depth-wise as well.

LB (6)

Linebackers coach Tim Lukabu, right, talks with Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Branson Combs (50) during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Foyesade Oluokun; Ventrell Miller; Jack Kiser; Dennis Gardeck; Branson Combs; Jalen McLeod

The only draft pick I am leaving off this list is linebacker Parker Hughes, and that was tough for me to do because I believe the Jaguars want to keep as many of their draft picks on the roster as possible each year. But simply put, there is no way I could leave Branson Combs or Jalen McLeod off this version of the 53 after minicamp. The Jaguars' staff seems sky-high on Combs, both on defense and on special teams, and McLeod has flashed some legit pass-rush ability. These are two sleepers who have started to earn their spots.

CB (6)

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jabbar Muhammad (37) walks with teammate Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27) during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Travis Hunter; Montaric Brown; Jourdan Lewis; Jarrian Jones; Christian Braswell; Jabbar Muhammad

The most fascinating roster battle facing the Jaguars out of minicamp could be the one between Jabbar Muhammad and Christian Braswell as the top backup cornerback. With that said, I have both cornerbacks making the roster since I believe the Jaguars might want to go heavy at cornerback since Hunter will be playing both ways. Muhammad has been legit, though, and I would have given him the edge over Braswell if I only kept five cornerbacks.

S (5)

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Eric Murray (29) and safety Antonio Johnson (6) drill during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eric Murray; Antonio Johnson; Caleb Ransaw; Rayuan Lane; Jalen Huskey (R)

There is not much controversy at the safety position, which could be one of the Jaguars' best rooms. Antonio Johnson looks like he has leveled-up in a big way, Eric Murray has continued to be reliable, and Caleb Ransaw has certainly looked like he belongs during his first few weeks back on the practice field.

There could be a battle for the No. 4 safety spot between incumbent Rayuan Lane and third-round pick Jalen Huskey. Lane will enter training camp higher on the depth chart than Huskey, but Huskey's range was clear over the course of minicamp. He has some real upside that should show up once the pads come on.

Specialists (3)

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Cam Little (39) warms up during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cam Little; Logan Cooke; Ross Matiscik

There are no surprises set for the Jaguars' specialist trio. They have one of the best special teams triplets in the entire NFL, and special teams coordinator Heath Farwell said Cam Little hit a 72-yard field goal during warmups this week after he already set NFL records last season.

"Anytime we get to about midfield, we feel like we're in range and that's the confidence we have in him, but that's the confidence he has in himself," Farwell said.