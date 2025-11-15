Underrated Challenge Jaguars' Liam Coen is Facing in First Year
Head Coach Liam Coen is in a tough spot. He's led his Jacksonville Jaguars to a 5-4 record through the first 10 weeks of the 2025 NFL season, likely ahead of most people's expectations for him in his first year. This isn't just his first go-around with the Jags — it's his first time leading a team at this level.
Coen took on his new post after earning a reputation as one of the league's top football minds following his revelatory performance as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offensive coordinator in 2024. That brought a lot of optimism that he could transform the Jaguars' attack into an elite unit, capitalizing on their promising talent.
However, there have been a multitude of brilliant coordinators who didn't pan out as a head coach in the NFL. Through nine games, Coen has led the Jaguars to an encouraging mark and a decent position for a potential playoff run. However, the team has also taken some highly discouraging losses that have raised questions about their viability as postseason contenders.
Liam Coen dealing with several new issues
No one is doubting that Liam Coen has the X's-and-O's part of the job down as an NFL head coach. But a lot more goes into successfully leading a team than just having an innovative playbook. Can he be a motivator? Can he properly develop his young talent? Can he keep his players properly motivated following a brutal loss to the Houston Texans?
Jacksonville media recently asked him about a different issue that he's faced this season, one that's flown under the radar. Not only does an NFL head coach take on a lot more responsibility than a coordinator, but they're also much more in the public eye. Coen has gone viral numerous times since taking the job. He was asked how he's dealt with his newfound fame this year:
"That's a good question. Trevor [Lawrence] and I have had these conversations a few times, actually, and with a number of different players; that man, it comes with the responsibility of being in these positions. You sign up for it. You actually put your name on a contract for it, and it's with great responsibility. With where we're at, it’s just the name of the game. And I do believe that — I don't have any social media first and foremost, I don’t. I got kind of deep with it a few years ago, where I remember sitting on the couch after we just had our second son, and it was in the summertime, so I'm off. And I had both my sons sitting next to me, watching them, and hanging out with them. And I remembered, I was scrolling through Twitter and I was like, ‘What am I doing?’
"I'm not being present with my kids. And I was like, alright, how much time am I wasting seconds, minutes, hours, days, weeks, months, years at the end of my life? What is that going to add up to, looking at news or other people's lives? Like, what am I doing? So that was a kind of turning point for me in terms of just, alright man, let me just try to be more in the moment with the people that I'm with, whether it's here, home with family and friends, whatever that is. And know that it comes with it, man. It just comes with the job. And sometimes the outside perception can sometimes become reality for good or for bad. And it's just maintaining that, having real conversations with the people that help you through tough times. And that was the message to Trevor, to our players, to all these guys that man, it's our responsibility. It comes with the territory for good or for bad.”
Keep track of how Liam Coen deals with fame and the other troubles of being head coach when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.