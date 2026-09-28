The Biggest Decision Liam Coen Got Right Against the Patriots (And What it Means Moving Forward)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen makes countless decisions each and every day. Add in crazed game days that include even more layers of pivotal decisions, and it is enough to make your head spin.

This was no different in Week 3 against the New England Patriots, even with the Jaguars making it look rather easy with a 35-6 win. But there was one specific decision that Coen made both before and during the game that set the Jaguars up for success, and it had everything to do with Jaguars cornerback Travis Hunter.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times‑Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The theme all throughout the week when it came to Hunter was clear: why was he not playing more, and when would he? The Jaguars and Coen never flinched despite the barrage of questions both locally and nationally, though. It was clear the Jaguars' focus was on winning games that week, not on doing their best to justify the Hunter trade to any potential naysayers.

But the Hunter dynamic remained. He had played career-low snaps in the first two weeks of the season and was the Jaguars' third cornerback in the rotation between him, Jarrian Jones, and Montaric Brown on the outside. And after just two touches on offense in the first two weeks, Hunter's role on offense seemed minimal, which was to be expected considering how the Jaguars' roster was built.

That led to the question of when the Jaguars would truly unleash Hunter on defense as a full-time, down-to-down defender and not as the third option in the rotation.

Coen and the Jaguars answered the Hunter question with gusto on Sunday. Hunter played five offensive snaps as the Jaguars went with more two-receivers sets and put up 35 points with ease regardless, but it was on defense where Hunter shined. And it was Coen's decision to ramp Hunter up on the defensive side of the ball that paid off.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) celebrates his interception in the second quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, September 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars took the training wheels off Hunter in their Week 3 matchup, and it led to the biggest play of the season arguably. Hunter's red-zone interception of Drake Maye in the end-zone ahead of halftime helped the Jaguars keep the Patriots off the board and out of the end-zone, and it served as a genuine momentum shift entering halftime with the Jaguars holding a 14-3 lead.

The Jaguars took that momentum and outscored the Patriots 21-3. It also helped give Hunter the chance to make a play to give himself, and the Jaguars, the confidence to move forward and take another level up from where he is just 10 games in his career.

"I think that was big," Jarrian Jones said after the game. "I just think internally, as a corner, you make that first play, get that first pick, it’s like, okay, I’m back. I’m back to doing what I do. And obviously, you see the talent. He’s a one-of-a-kind talent. And it’s good that we have three corners that can play at a high level. So, I think we’re all bought into that and we’re excited when each other makes a play."

Coen and the Jaguars trusted Hunter with more of a workload on Sunday, and it paid off with the biggest play of his career. Coen and his staff have earned the benefit of the doubt with Hunter's development, if Sunday is any indication. Look for Hunter to get more and more of the lion's share of the reps at cornerback, because the Jaguars are already trending in that direction with the former No. 2 pick and Heisman Trophy Award winner.