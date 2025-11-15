How to Watch, Stream Jaguars' Rebound Opportunity vs. Chargers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- This Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Los Angeles Chargers for the first time since their magical playoff win in 2022. A lot has changed since then, though.
The quarterbacks -- Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert -- remain. As do a few other long-time pieces like Derwin James, Khalil Mack, Josh Hines-Allen, and Travis Etienne. But the coaches and front offices have been overhauled, and so have the rosters for the most part.
So, how can you check out the Jaguars vs. the surging Chargers in Week 11? We break it down below.
Los Angeles Chargers @ Jacksonville Jaguars
Location: EverBank Stadium
Date: Sunday, Nov. 16.
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
- Play-by-play announcer: Spero Dedes
- Color commentator: Adam Archuleta
- Sideline Reporter: Aditi Kinkhabwala
Radio: 1010XL
- Play-by-play announcer: Frank Frangie
- Color commentator: Jeff Lageman
- Sideline Reporter: Bucky Brooks
What to Know
- The Jaguars are returning to their home stadium for the first time since Week 6. Since that 20-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Jaguars went to London, had a bye week, went to Vegas, and went to Houston.
- This is the first time the teams have met since the 2022 Wild Card game that saw the Jaguars successfully complete the largest comeback in franchise history and the third-largest comeback in postseason history, defeating the Chargers, 31-30, by overcoming a 27-point deficit. With a win, the Jaguars would improve to 4-1 at EverBank Stadium this season.
- The Jaguars are 4-9 all-time against the Chargers, but have won their last two games. Lawrence is undefeated in his career as a starter against Hebert, with the highlight being the playoff comeback.
- Trevor Lawrence recorded a 144.5 passer rating in the second half during Jacksonville’s 27-point playoff comeback against the Chargers. His 144.5 passer rating is his highest in any half (min. 15 attempts) and the second highest in a half in franchise history (min. 20 attempts).
- Following Week 9s 30-29 overtime victory in Las Vegas, Lawrence has seven career comeback wins when trailing in the nal two minutes of regulation (or overtime), including three in his last six games played (Week 3 vs. Houston, Week 5 vs. Kansas City). He is tied for fifth most in the AFC since his rookie season in 2021. Herbert is tied for No. 1 with 13.
