Jaguars NFL Draft Mailbag 2.0: Final Questions Facing Duval

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the clock in just a few days, and we will finally know what the next step looks like in the franchise's evolution.

To prepare for the Jaguars' big draft weekend, we have taken Duval's final questions and delivered the answers in our draft-only mailbag, version 2.0.

Jaguars' Draft Mailbag

Do the Jags consider Jack Kiser a real part of an NFL LB room, or do they NEED 2 more bodies in that room? — Ryan Beam (@RBeam17) April 21, 2026

A: That is a good question. Kiser, like a few other rookies from last season, is a bit of an unknown just because he did not see the field much as a rookie. He played only 43 snaps -- 11 came in Week 4 when the Jaguars had injuries, and the other 32 came in blowouts from Weeks 12-14. As of now, I do not think the Jaguars avoid drafting another middle linebacker because of Kiser. He, like others, will have to compete for his role.

Do you have any true concerns about Caleb Banks injury history? — Brian Williams (@lamar_wills) April 21, 2026

A: 100%. That is why he is even in the conversation when it comes to the Jaguars, though. Otherwise he is likely going in the top-12 and is seen as the blue-chip addition for some team's entire offseason. The injury risk is already factored into where he is slotted to be drafted, I believe. Once you get into the second-round I think it is a smart bet value-wise.

In your opinion, more likely scenario- Jags have specific 1-2 players in Rd 2 they’re hot on and make a move up to get one of them, or they prefer to get out/move further down in Rd 2 to get more ‘27 Draft capital? — Couch (@BCBCouch) April 20, 2026

A: I think the former. The Jaguars could do nothing this weekend and still have plenty of draft ammo for the 2027 draft thanks to their three comp picks they are set to get next year. The Jaguars will always keep an eye on the future, but I think they recognize that they have a window open now, and they should take advantage of it.

How many picks you think the Jags ultimately end up making? — Jaxson De Ville (@JaxonDeVille) April 21, 2026

Q: I think nine sounds right? I expect James Gladstone to make a few trades , but ultimately, there are not 11 roster spots available on a likely 53-man roster. With that said, I do think Gladstone and the Jaguars always want to have large draft classes moving forward.

What are the odds a player on the roster is moved during the draft? — Ben Young (@ben_meets_world) April 21, 2026

A: Low, I think. Walker Little should have a ton of trade value, but the Jaguars have injuries at offensive tackle and there is a chance they need Little to play some serious snaps at some point. Brian Thomas Jr. will not get moved either, I believe. Otherwise, the only other real clear name to be traded was Maason Smith, and we saw that happen a few days ago.

The Jaguars have made enough moves that at least for now, there aren't many players worth moving on from. With that in mind, this could all change following the draft depending on what the Jaguars do. I think it makes more sense to check in on this one post-draft, and we should have some more clarity on a number of spots by then.

Is there any position that you would be genuinely shocked they address in the first two days? — Justin Johns (@Justinlj49) April 21, 2026

A: Honestly other than linebacker, no. I am going to stand on the hill that they do not pick a linebacker until they get to Day 3. Otherwise, I think everything is on the table. Offensive line, receiver, tight end, defensive line, secondary ... the Jaguars really are wide open right now. I even consider running back in there.

That is the beauty of where the Jaguars' roster is at. They have top talent at the most premium positions in the sport and are retaining most of a roster that went 13-4 and won the AFC South last season. The Jaguars can go in any number of directions with this draft class, and very few would surprise me.

What is a realistic spot they could move up into for Rd 1 — llcarter88 (@llcarter88) April 21, 2026

No. 32. The Seattle Seahawks, somehow, only have four picks and do not own any picks in rounds four, five, or seven. This is prime real estate for a team to move up without having to sell too much of the farm away.

There are other spots that make sense as well, but the Seahawks have made it clear via public comments that they are looking to move out of the spot due to their picks situation. With that in mind, it does not seem like there are many draft slots in the bottom half of the first-round that would actually be tough to trade into due to the perceived weakness of this year's class. If the Jaguars really want to move up into the first, I think they will have no issues actually making it happen.

Oline? — A D A M (@ArePeeOh) April 20, 2026

A: Yes. I think the Jaguars will absolutely add one offensive lineman and have the potential to add multiple. I truly think they are aligned in being proactive about the offensive line and never letting it become a massive red flag.

The Jaguars can afford to bring some more depth to the offensive line, too. Cole Van Lanen sustained an injury at the end of the season that, ultimately, is set to have him be sidelined for the offseason program's on-field activities. Bringing in an offensive tackle at the very least makes plenty of sense, especially in the top-100.

Any chance we grab a running back in the 3rd round to compete for touches? Feels like all 3 on roster will play but “floor could be raised” in Gladstone terms. — JDins5 (@JDins_5) April 21, 2026

A: I think they absolutely take one with one of their first five picks. I could see it as early as the second-round and think the third-round with three picks is likely if not at No. 56 with Notre Dame's Jadarian Price.

I am a bit surprised by this reality as well, but it sure seems like the Jaguars are telegraphing a running back selection at some point. They have done a lot of homework on the class in reported meetings, and the word in the rumor mill this week has been that they are interesting in making an addition to the position. Do not count this position out.

Two questions

1. At 56 who do you think is the best player that can be available at 56

2. If we trade up who’s the best player that we can trade up for and where would they have to drop for us to atleast give a call in your opinion — BTJ SZN (0-0) (COOKING IN THE LAB) (@liamcoenszn) April 21, 2026

A: Gabe Jacas. I really value him as a player and I think he checks every single box for the Jaguars in terms of need, value, and culture fit. I really can not think of a better option. As for the latter, I believe the answer is Chris Johnson Jr. or Jermod McCoy. I consider both first-round talents, and each is a potential home run at cornerback to give the Jaguars the best cornerback room potentially in the entire NFL.