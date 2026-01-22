Way-Too-Early Top-100 Jaguars Mock Draft
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of decisions before the 2026 NFL Draft. But it never hurts to look ahead, no matter how far.
The Jaguars are staying out of most mock drafts this season after James Gladstone, Liam Coen, Tony Boselli and company traded this year's first-round pick as part of the package for Travis Hunter last April.
But the Jaguars, contrary to popular and misguided belief, still own a ton of draft capital for 2026. The Jaguars have 11 picks, including four picks in the top-100.
To give up an updated look at how and where the Jaguars own their 11 picks:
- Round 2 (JAX)
- Round 3 (JAX, DET, DET Comp)
- Round 4 (JAX)
- Round 5 (JAX, PHI)
- Round 6 (PHI via HOUSTON)
- Round 7 (JAX, LA Rams via HOUSTON, DET)
So while we aren't getting into the weeds quite yet with a seven-round mock draft, here is a way-too-early mock for the Jaguars' top-100 selections. This was done with help of the Pro Football Network draft simulator.
Round 2, No. 56: FSU DL Darrell Jackson Jr.
The biggest need on the roster entering the offseason is clearly interior defensive line, and the Jaguars don't have to travel far to find an answer. Darrell Jackson is closer to being Michael Brockers than he is Aaron Donald, but that would do just fine for the Jaguars. He has size, strength, and enough juice to impact all three downs.
Round 3, No. 81: USC EDGE Anthony Lucas
The Jaguars have a few expiring contracts on the books with Dennis Gardeck, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Dawuane Smoot all set to be free agents in March. The Jaguars got some quality performances from undrafted rookies BJ Green and Danny Striggow, but they need to add a fastball to the pass-rush. Anthony Lucas has an exciting physical skill-set that just needs some developing.
Round 3, No. 88: Penn State OL Drew Shelton
To me, offensive linemen are like quarterbacks: teams should take them every season. The Jaguars drafted two rookie offensive linemen last year in Wyatt Milum and Jonah Monheim and are set to return most, if not their entire, OL room. Still, Shelton is an intriguing talent who has played left tackle, guard, and center.
Round 3, No. 100: Arizona CB Treydan Stukes
There are a ton of things about Treydan Stukes' profile that scream Jaguars. He appeared in over 50 games in his college career, recorded four picks in 2025 and 29 pass deflections over the last five seasons, and he was a team captain who is going to be at the Senior Bowl. With the questions that are set to clearly face the Jaguars at cornerback, a player with the profile of Stukes makes a lot of sense for the Jaguars to consider.
John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley