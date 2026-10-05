Jaguars Week 4 Snap Count Analysis: Explanation For Travis Hunter's Lack of Offensive Snaps

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars had plenty of big moments lead to Sunday's 22-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

From red-zone takeaways to clutch moments from both sides of the ball, the Jaguars had several plays take significant steps in the win over the Bengals. When looking at the snap counts for Sunday's game, which of these players and their usages stand out the most? We break it down below.

Travis Hunter's Day Explained

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) breaks up a pass to Cincinnati Bengals receiver Mitch Tinsley (82) in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 4 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. The Bengals fell to 2-2 on the season with a 22-17 loss at home. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sunday marked the first time in Travis Hunter's career where he did not log a single offensive snap. He surely has had a small role at cornerback all season long, playing 15 offensive snaps and catching one pass for eight yards in the first three weeks of the season, but playing zero offensive snaps at all was a first. With that said, there is a very easy explanation for why the Jaguars did not let their unicorn take any snaps on offense.

The Jaguars entered the game with just four healthy cornerbacks after Montaric Brown and Christian Braswell were ruled out with injuries when inactives were announced. That meant the Jaguars had to elevate practice squad cornerback Jabbar Muhammad to the active roster. Once the Jaguars sustained two injuries at safety to Caleb Ransaw and Eric Murray, the Jaguars had just six active defensive backs for almost half the game.

"We knew with (Christian) Braswell being down, he was going to play every snap of the game," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the game. "We had some things for him on offense that we didn’t feel like putting him out there because if he gets hurt on offense, we’re in a real bad spot. We didn’t want to put ourselves at risk there."

Hunter having a bigger role on defense than offense is not new at all, but it is not as if the Jaguars have pulled the plug on him getting fofensive snaps. It simply did not make sense to line him up at wide receiver in a week where so many defensive backs were injured.

Rayuan Lane Steps In

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayuan Lane III (25) during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars will have some issues moving forward at the safety position if Eric Murray and Caleb Ransaw miss any time, and it certainly put them in a potentially bad spot on Sunday. The Jaguars only took four active safeties into the game after making third-round rookie Jalen Huskey a healthy scratch, which meant Rayuan Lane had to step in on the starting defense with 43 defensive snaps (57%).

Lane had gotten some reps on defense during regular-season games a year ago when the Jaguars would get into blowouts, but this was the first time he really had to step in during a tight game. Lane played almost 20 more defensive snaps than he has ever played, and he still played over 75% of the special teams snaps. Add in his fourth down tackle, and this was a nice day for Lane coming off the bench.

Josh Cameron's Gaudy Numbers

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Cameron played 22 snaps for the Jaguars (36%), which was a good bit lower than the 38 snaps the Jaguars had Brian Thomas Jr. play. But even with 22 snaps, most of which being blocking reps, Cameron still made his impact felt. Cameron only ran eight routes for the Jaguars, but he caught two passes for 42 yards to give him the most receiving yards of any Jaguars wideout on Sunday.

Cameron had a gaudy 5.3 yards per route as a result of his big game on limited snaps and he also had a 100% catch rate and led the Jaguars in EPA/Target. The fact he did that despite seeing just two targets says it all. Even in a limited role, he is a critical piece to what theJaguars will do each and every single Sunday.