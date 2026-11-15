6 Winners, 3 Losers From Jaguars' Week 10 Victory over Titans: Josh Cameron's Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars kept things rolling and scored 40 points for the second time in three weeks on Sunday ... and it did not feel like it was close to their best game.

The Jaguars took the Tennessee Titans down i n a 40-23 win in Nashville on Sunday, though the score was even closer than the Jaguars really should have allowed considering a few self-inflicted mistakes that kept the Titans in the game.

But at the end of the day, the Jaguars are 7-2, are still a threat to the rest of the AFC , and had another record-setting blowout. So, who are the winners and the losers of the latest Jaguars win? We break it down below.

Winners

Parker Washington

Parker Washington had career numbers in just the first two quarters alone, and he finished the day with seven catches for 152 yards and a touchdown. He had a direct impact on all 16 of the Jaguars' first-half points, and he was one of just two Jaguars players to get more than five targets in the balanced, spread the ball around offensive style that the Jaguars like to play. Trevor Lawrence clearly trusts him deeply, and that trust has led to Washington pcking up some of the Jaguars' most important offensive plays of the season.

Josh Cameron

What a day for Jaguars rookie wide receiver Josh Cameron. He caught all three targets that came his way for 67 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown in the fourth-quarter to give the Jaguars their biggest lead of the game and a 28-yard catch down the sideline on the first drive of the game. Add in the several impact plays that Cameron had as a blocker in the running game, such as on Bhayshul Tuten's six-yard touchdown run, and this was one of the best games the rookie receiver has had all season.

Travis Hunter

The Jaguars continue to win the Travis Hunter trade, eh? Hunter had his third interception of the season on Sunday with a third-down ballhawk of Cam Ward in the first-half, giving him some of the best production of any cornerback in football this season. He also had a very strong game as a tackler and added two catches for 16 yards for the heck of it. He continues to be one of the most impactful players not only on the roster, but in the entire NFL.

Players over the last 25 years with 3 defensive INT and a Rec TD in a season



2026 Travis Hunter

2004 Troy Brown

2001 Brian Urlacher pic.twitter.com/al14XEo170 — PFF (@PFF) November 15, 2026

Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence continues to look like the best player on the field more often than not when the Jaguars play. He threw three touchdowns for the fifth time this season, throwing scores to Parker Washington, Brenton Strange, and Josh Cameron while also picking up several clutch gains on the ground on scrambles and quarterback sneaks. Lawrence's interception was tipped at the line of scrimmage, and he spent the rest of the game taking aggressive shots while also keeping the ball from getting in harm's way. This was another big day for Lawrence, who is making a new case for the MVP every single week.

Jonah Monheim

The Jaguars lost veteran center Robert Hainsey to an injury during the first-half, which led to the Jaguars leaning on second-year center Jonah Monheim at the anchor spot on the offensive line for the second-half. While Monheim was in the game, the Jaguars' operation looked clean, they got a few key conversions in short-yardage situations, and the Jaguars were able to still hit plenty of explosive plays. Monheim has simply always been able to just get the job done, and that is exactly what he did against the Titans on Sunday.

Cam Little

Cam Little was 4-of-4 on field goals on Sunday, and he has missed a field goal since Week 3. That field goal, by the way, was a 70-yarder that nearly made it. Little was automatic for the Jaguars in a game where all of his kicks came before it was a blowout. If the Jaguars had a lesser kicker, the Titans might have had a few more chances to stick around toward the end of the game. But Little once again proved to be one of the NFL's best and most reliable kickers, just like he has been doing over the entire course of the 2026 season.

Losers

Rayuan Lane

It is clear that Sunday was the last game that Rayuan Lane is going to start for a bit since Jessie Bates III will be taking his spot in the lineup next week. That is nothing against Lane, of course, but is instead just the natural order of things now that a blue-chip safety has joined the Jaguars on the defensive side of the ball. With that in mind, Lane could have done more on Sunday to go out on a high note. He had a few poor tackle attempts in space, including on the Tony Pollard touchdown, that were a reminder of why the Jaguars went out and made sure they added to the safety spot.

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

The Jaguars did not have a great day of running the ball in general, but this was one of the most one-sided dominations of the backfield the Jaguars have had all season. Chris Rodriguez Jr. had just four carries on Sunday compared to Bhayshul Tuten getting 26 carries, along with three catches. That means Tuten out-touched Rodriguez 29 to 4 and out-gained him 113 to 5. Rodriguez has become a smaller and smaller part of the offense over the last two games, despite Tuten facing injuries.

Unless Tuten is outright not in the football game, it seems unlikely Rodriguez will see a bigger role than him. But seeing even a similar role to Tuten would be an upgrade for Rodriguez right now, and it is not happening. Tuten did not have a great game and he is clearly not 100%, but the Jaguars still leaned on him the entire way for a reason. When teams tell us what they think and who they are, believe them. The Jaguars are telling us something.

Foyesade Oluokun

Foyesade Oluokun didn't have a bad game by any measure, recording 10 tackles, a tackle for loss, and helping set the physical tone for the Jaguars from the jump. With that said, Tony Pollard's 32-yard touchdown might have been the most inexcusable touchdown the Jaguars have allowed in all of 2026, and Oluokun's missed tackle after the catch was what set it all off. He was far from the only Jaguar to not make the tackle, but he is held to perhaps the highest of all standards in the Jaguars' defensive locker room. Missed tackles like that one need to prove to be a one-off, because the Jaguars need him to be more than that.

Tony Pollard slips tackles for a 32-yard score!



JAXvsTEN on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/FPR0vlha2W — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026