JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot of players playing good football. That goes without saying.

But after the Jaguars' impressive Week 10 win over the Tennessee Titans, the Jaguars have a few players with their stocks pointing firmly upward ... and then a few players who are going the other way.

So, which Jaguars have their stocks pointing upward after the Jaguars improved to 7-2? We break it down below.

Stock Up

OL Emmanuel Pregnon

The Titans mignt not have Jeffery Simmons any longer, but they still have some talented defensive lineman who have the ability to test the Jaguars' interior offensive line. Despite this, Pregnon had arguably the best game of his career. Pregnon did not allow any pressures in the passing game, did a good job of displacing blockers at the line of scrimmage, and looked as consistent as he has at any other point in his rookie year to this point. This was a good week for the rookie guard, and he looks like he is getting better and better.

CB Jarrian Jones

Jarrian Jones was amongst the most-targeted players in football over the first half of the season, which felt more like teams opting to not attack Travis Hunter in coverage. Since the bye week ended, the Jaguars have played Jones in the slot more than he was during the first-half of the season (in part due to Montaric Brown being healthy). As a result, he has been one of the team's most-improved players since the bye week, and he had a terrific outing against the Titans that saw him record a well-timed third-down pass breakup. Jones has had a great last three weeks, but he was especially good against the Titans.

WR Josh Cameron

Josh Cameron had a few quiet weeks in recent games, though he was still an important part of the Jaguars' offense and special teams. He got his opportunities ramped up in a big way in Week 10, though, catching all three passes for 67 yards and a touchdown ... while also serving as the critcal block against the Titans' defense during Bhayshul Tuten's fourth-quarter touchdown. Cameron has gotten better and better since he was drafted, and this game was a pure reflection of what he can do when given chances.

Stock Down

DB Rayuan Lane

This did not feel like a very strong week for second-year safety Rayuan Lane. It already looked like he was entering his final week as a key piece of the defense considering that Jessie Bates III is set to debut for the Jaguars (and play quite a bit) against the Giants this week. But Lane had one of his weaker games during his extended run of snaps against the Titans, missing a key tackle in space on Tony Pollard and missing a few other chances to limit Titans gains. Lane has been a good player for the Jaguars more often than not during his second season, but this game was a good example of why the Jaguars had to go out and get Bates.

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

The Jaguars are playing with an injured Bhayshul Tuten, who practiced once over the last two weeks as he deals with an ankle/foot injury. Despite Tuten clearly entering Week 10 at less than 100%, the Jaguars only had Chris Rodriguez Jr. play a small share of snaps and get just four carries ... compared to Tuten's 26. Even though Tuten is not playing with the same burst that he was able to earlier in the season, the Jaguars are still giving him a heavy workload, despite Rodriguez being readily available. This is clearly Tuten's backfield, and that isn't going to change anytime soon.

DL Albert Regis

This one, of course, has nothing to do with anything Regis did. The last time Regis was on the field against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9, he did some good things. But the Jaguars had Regis as a healthy scratch in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans after the Jaguars added veteran defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. Then there is Jordan Davis , who is set to debut for the Jaguars' defensive line this week against the Giants. If the addition of Godchaux pushed Regis back to being a healthy scratch, then the addition of Davis will likely make it hard for him to see the field again during his rookie season.