What Ezra Cleveland Sees in Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland has been in plenty of huddles with Trevor Lawrence. And despite Lawrence's recent sudden surge, not much has changed inside the Jaguars' huddle.

Lawrence has long been the Jaguars' calm and even-keeled leader, and Cleveland gave insight Monday into why that has not changed even with Lawrence's newfound success.

Watch Cleveland Discuss Below

“I'm going to be honest. It feels pretty close to the same," Cleveland said. "He is always pretty poised and confident in the huddle at all times, even if stuff's going bad.

"And I think that is being a pro. No matter what happens, you’ve got to play the next play. I think we're all doing a really good job of that. Even with the throw he made yesterday, he was hyped, but we came back in the huddle and it's time for the next play.”

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars guard Ezra Cleveland (76) against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Lawrence has seen his play take a big jump in recent weeks, which has a direct correlation with the way the Jaguars are playing up front. Several of Lawrence's top plays in recent weeks have featured him creating outside of the pocket and making plays out of structure, and that could not happen without the trust and cohesiveness of the offensive line.

“Yeah, realistically you’d like to stay in front of your guy at all times and not have to have him run out of the pocket. But when he has to do that, you try to stay in front of your guy as much as possible and make it to where he has a lane," Cleveland said. "It makes it a little easier knowing that he can use his legs to keep the play alive and seeing him run for first downs and stuff is a lot of fun.”

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (76) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Cleveland and the Jaguars' offensive line will have their toughest text next week as they face a Denver Broncos team that has the NFL's most dangerous pass-rush. Cleveland and the Jaguars offensive line will know, though, that their quarterback will be capable of lifting the unit and making big plays even when the heat is on.

Lawrence and the Jaguars still have more work to do, but don't expect for Cleveland and the others in the huddle to start to see a different quarterback anytime soon.

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars guard Ezra Cleveland (76) takes the field prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Cleveland has seen Lawrence make big plays since the Jaguars traded for Cleveland in 2023, but he has not seen Lawrence play at this level until now.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.