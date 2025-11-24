What the Jaguars Proved in Week 12

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot left to play for in 2025, with the pride of Duval sitting at 7-4 and within reach of an AFC South title with six weeks left in the season.

But to ensure the Jaguars would be able to keep pace with the first-place Indianapolis Colts, the Jaguars had to prove something against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12.

What the Jaguars Proved

What the Jaguars ultimately proved in Week 12 is that they were not going to have a letdown after a big win again. This happened in Week 6 with their mediocre outing against the Seattle Seahawks six days after they beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. This time, the Jaguars followed up their domination of the Chargers with a road win in which they were -4 in turnover differential.

The Cardinals had chance after chance to pull away with the game, and even looked like they scored the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter on the Greg Dortch touchdown pass. Instead, the Jaguars scored on what should have been the game-winning drive. In situations like that in last-minute wins against the Chiefs, Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders, Lawrence has been 11-of-15 for 187 yards and a touchdown.

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker (3) closes in for a sack on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) at State Farm Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has still felt comfortable putting the game on Lawrence's shoulders, even with the first three-pick day he has had since the disastrous game in Cleveland two years ago.

“Like I told him, I said, I had a lot of confidence as a play caller calling pass plays, really all throughout the game, honestly. Early on we had some protection issues that got us and why we weren't able to throw or catch, sustain some drives in the second quarter specifically," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Monday. "Second half come out, bang, bang, bang, tip pick on a play that's a touchdown to Jakobi [WR Jakobi Meyers].

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

And then obviously Budda [Cardinals S Budda Baker] got him. Budda made a great play on a third down where we got everybody sitting at the sticks and Trevor's going to throw it to the slot and Budda makes a good play. I was extremely—as a play caller, calling it and working with those guys, I had a lot of trust and belief that they were going to make plays in the past game and they did."

