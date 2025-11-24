What Really Happened on Odd Jaguars Overtime Play

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars managed to leave Arizona with a tight 27-24 overtime win on Sunday following a clutch Cam Little field goal and a big stop from the defense, but the Jaguars were just inches from pushing the game further out of reach.

Facing 3rd-and-4 from the Cardinals ' 34-yard line, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence dropped back to pass and quickly saw veteran wide receiver Tim Patrick running free down the right sideline for a sure first down, and even more.

The pass, though, fell incomplete as the Jaguars saw Lawrence and Patrick fail to get on the same page. Little ended up nailing a 52-yard field goal before the Jaguars' defense forced a fourth down stop to win the game, so the play ended up not hurting the Jaguars -- but it was a major "what if" involved with their Week 12 win.

What Really Happened

While Patrick certainly caught flak on social media for not turning his head for the pass, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen detailed following the game what really happened, and why Patrick wasn't at fault as much as people think.

“He’s a clear out on the play basically. Like all week it was kind of a clear out deal and we said, ‘Hey, if we get man, we can alert that if we get a rub.’ Well, they just so happened to bust it from a coverage standpoint," Coen said on Sunday.

"He is wide open, He popped wide open but Tim's thinking I'm here to kind of clear this thing out and I think that's just a great learning opportunity and lesson for all of us, but specifically, ‘Hey Tim, nobody's just clearing out. You can get your eyes back on a go.’ Especially when the void kind of happened, Trevor, I thought him just seeing it was actually going to be a good play for us. But, that was one of those things that Tim's thinking, I'm clearing out. Trevor sees it pop and I think both those guys will learn from that moment.”

Patrick has been a reliable target for most of the season, and it is clear this was just a wacky one-off that happens time to time in the NFL. If the Jaguars' special teams and defense did not come through in big moments, it would have been a more defining moment -- but luckily for the Jaguars, it wasn't.

