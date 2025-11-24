The Identity of Liam Coen's Jaguars Squad is Clear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are still swinging.

The Jaguars managed to take down the Arizona Cardinals 27-24 in overtime in Week 12, going 3-0 on the West Coast and showing the late-game grit that has so far defined the Liam Coen era Jaguars.

Coen's Edge

The Jaguars have improved to 5-2 in one-score games under Coen after their latest win, just one year after setting an NFL record with 10 one-score losses after going 3-10 in such games. And for Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, it is clear what kind of team Liam Coen has on his hands.

"I’ll say this for Liam Coen: His Jaguars team has a physical edge," Breer said. "Jacksonville went over 130 yards rushing for the sixth time this year on Sunday, held an opponent under 90 yards for the eighth time in 11 games, and doubled up the other team in rushing yards for the third time in four games. That’s how you get to 7–4 when your quarterback is struggling."

So far, that has been exactly the theme to the Jaguars' season. There have been just three instances in 11 weeks so far that the Jaguars were not the more physically dominant team: their losses to the Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, and Los Angeles Rams. Otherwise, the Jaguars have played with a clear edge all season that was not present with their team last season or in most of the previous ones.

Coen and the entire Jaguars' new regime preached all offseason and training camp about the need to be a physical team. Unlike most offseason lip service from new head coaches that teams see around the NFL each season, the Jaguars have seen this one actually come to fruition.

“I think you talk about resilience, toughness, staying together. Guys having each other’s backs (and) keep playing. 'Trev' (QB Trevor Lawrence) obviously was disappointed to throw some of the picks and have some of those issues, especially the one down in the red zone because (WR) Jakobi (Meyers) was wide open for a touchdown," Coen said after the Jaguars hung on for the win on Sunday.

"But then he turns around and makes a huge throw to (WR) Parker (Washington) to start off overtime. Then guys stepped up. Nobody flinched, nobody was walking around, head down, disappointed or frustrated. You’ve got to keep playing and that’s been the message for the last few weeks is to just keep playing. These guys closed it out when we needed to.”

