What We Are Hearing on the Brian Thomas Jr. Front
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Whenever a new regime takes over a franchise, there are countless questions about the talent they are inheriting. Even some of the top names prove to not be fits with the change in the times.
For many on the outside, that is the case with the Jacksonville Jaguars and star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. The former LSU star and first-round pick has been the subject of trade talks all offseason, and rumors have only ramped up since free agency began.
So, what is the actual truth behind the Thomas buzz? Is there smoke and, more importantly, is there fire? We recap what we have heard and learned so far in the early days of the NFL offseason.
What We Are Hearing
The Jaguars do not appear to be shopping Thomas Jr. by any means. According to one league source with knowledge of the situation, there is definite interest in Thomas around the NFL, but some teams that were previously interested seemingly have moved on to other options because the Jaguars do not appear to be in any rush to move Thomas -- nor do some teams have any interest in meeting what a likely asking price for Thomas is.
The Buffalo Bills and D.J. Moore appear to be one example. According to the source, the Bills entered the offseason "extremely high" on the idea of adding the third-year receiver. Considering Buffalo just traded a second-round pick for Moore, though, would suggest they are out on Thomas. The only logical conclusion to draw from this is that the Jaguars' price tag has been high.
Just because teams around the NFL have inquired about Thomas -- as quite a few have, according to the source -- does not mean talks have been serious at any point. The widely held belief across league circles is that the Jaguars have an extremely high asking price for Thomas and do not see any reason to budge.
According to the source, teams believe the Jaguars' price for Thomas is "at least one premium pick." If a team does not ever become willing to depart with a high pick, then the Jaguars can simply sit on Thomas as an asset.
And frankly, the Jaguars would be right to feel this way. They have all the leverage here because Thomas is on a cheap, team-controlled deal and they have a talented receiver room. He is not a malcontent inside the building by any means, either, though some in the league do believe he would embrace a return to being a team's sole top target.
The Jaguars have no reason to rush into anything when it comes to Thomas. If nobody wants to give up a top pick, then the Jaguars have an extremely gifted starting trio of receivers with two of them on rookie deals. Why would the Jaguars care if Thomas serves as a WR3 some weeks if it makes the team better?
The Jaguars can afford to wait on offers to sweeten, and it is not abnormal to do so, either. Everyone has a price, and it is James Gladstone's job to find that price.
My prediction? Thomas plays for the Jaguars to start the 2026 season, then teams begin to circle in again around the trade deadline. We will see if teams get desperate enough to meet the Jaguars' high price tag,
I could see a Thomas trade happening, but that is only because Trevor Lawrence is the only Jaguars player I couldn't see a trade happening for. Gladstone is aggressive and has shipped off plenty of pieces before. But when it comes to Thomas, that appears it would be an expensive conversation.
