Where Every Jaguars Roster Cut Landed After 53-Man Roster Shakeup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Each and every season, NFL franchises must say goodbye to nearly half of their roster as they reduce their squad from 90 to 53 players.

The addition of 17 players to the practice squad ensured the Jaguars were able to keep several of the players they waived or released last Sunday, including: quarterback Nick Mullens, wide receivers Tim Jones, Austin Trammell, Michael Wortham, and Trebor Pena, safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig, cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, running back J'Mari Taylor, and linebackers Jack Kiser and Jalen McLeod.

Not every player could be kept, though, and there are a handful of former Jaguars who have found new homes since the 53-man rosters and practice squads were set. So, where are those Jaguars now?

OL Chuma Edoga

Sep 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Chuma Edoga (55) moves to block San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Williams (98) during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moving on from offensive lineman Chuma Edoga was one of the more noteworthy moves the Jaguars made over the weekend since he was a free agent addition and a top backup a year ago. But the return of Cole Van Lanen to practice and the additions of new blood along the offensive line in the form of Emmanuel Pregnon and Daniel Faalele made Edoga expendable moving forward.

Edoga has since signed to the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, meaning his time in Jacksonville is officially over. The fact that Edoga signed with another team's practice squad instead of getting signed to a 53-man roster anywhere suggests the Jaguars read the market correctly when it came to Edoga and the roster decision.

LB Yasir Abdullah

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Yasir Abdullah (56) looks on during Day 11 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The only player on the Jaguars' waiver list who was claimed this week was linebacker Yasir Abdullah, who was claimed by the Atlanta Falcons. That means Abdullah will hold a 53-man roster spot with the Falcons after failing to secure one with the Jaguars in his fourth season with the team, and his Jaguars tenure is officially over.

Abdullah played for three seasons for the Jaguars after being drafted in the fifth-round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he appeared in 29 games with three starts during that time. Last year, Abdullah appeared in 10 games and recorded nine tackles, spending most of his time as a core special teamer. The Jaguars went light at linebacker with only five players at the position on this year's roster, but Abdullah likely would not have made the team even if they had opted to go with six linebackers instead.

RB DeeJay Dallas

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Javin Wright (48) wraps up with Jacksonville Jaguars running back Deejay Dallas (20) during the third quarter of an NFL preseason football matchup at EverBank Stadum on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars blanked the Buccaneers 19-0. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars signed DeeJay Dallas last in the season a year ago as they dealt with some minor injuries at running back, and he managed to make a few plays and stick on the roster entering this year's spring offseason program. He was beat out for the practice squad running back spot by rookie running back J'Mari Taylor, however, and he has since been signed to the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad.

TE Patrick Herbert

Aug 28, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Robert McDaniel (39) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Patrick Herbert (88) during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The brother of Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Patrick Herbert spent last year on the Jaguars' practice squad. It appears year two was never going to be in the cards, though, with Herbert signing with the Chargers' practice squad. A former undrafted free agent who spent two training camps with the Jaguars, Herbert did not get playing time last season and is now on the west coast with his brother.

DT Jalen Hunt

Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Jalen Hunt (96) is introduced before a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Hunt is currently a free agent, but the former Jaguars defensive tackle did spend a short amount of time with the New England Patriots' practice squad this week before being released from it on Thursday. He is the last player the Jaguars moved on from who had been signed to an opposing practice squad.