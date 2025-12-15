Breaking Down Jaguars' Offensive Explosion vs. Jets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars rolled to their easiest win of the year for the third week in a row in Week 15.

The Jaguars' 48-20 win over the New York Jets was as dominant a win as you will see from any team in the NFL all season long.

In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we break down why the Jaguars' big win over the Jets seemed so effortless.

Watch today's episode below

The simple theme for the Jaguars' season to this point has been improvement. The Jaguars started the season 4-1, but they are playing even worlds better now than they were then thanks to an offense that is starting to realize its potential and a physical defense that thrives on takeaways

"That was the message in there. It's fun to be around this group. They continue to rise to these challenges that we present each week and you do feel like we are improving in some ways in different areas, in all three phases," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the game. "There's different areas that continuously need to be improved upon. I think our guys have done a nice job of staying that course, working intentionally throughout the week, and then coming out on Sundays and putting it on tape."

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen talks with Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the first quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The win over the Jets is also another data point that reflects the Jaguars' growth since their last loss. The Jaguars blew a 19-point lead in Week 10 against the Houston Texans, but the reason for the Jaguars' raving success since then can be traced back to that very day.

The Jaguars learned that week that they can never take their foot off the gas. Against the Jets, consider that lesson learned and applied.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) signals a first down during the third quarter of a NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I just felt like we were kicking on all cylinders but I feel like it goes to the mindset that Coach established. I feel like we're locked in throughout the whole game. We went up a few touchdowns, we're still locked in as if the score is 0-0," Travis Etienne said after the win.

"We're going out there making the play when the play is called. We're just taking it one play at a time. That’s the true growth. I feel like we're locked in. The whole game, just locked in the moment. We're not worried about the outcome or what's going to happen. Whenever you're able to be present in the moment, you're able to have things like that happen.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) leaps to score a rushing touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.