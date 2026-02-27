3 Standout Linebackers From Combine for Jaguars to Keep Eyes On

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The NFL Scouting Combine, in a lot of ways, is a dying event. Fewer and fewer athletes are testing in an already uncontrolled environment that isn't anything like what happens on the football field.

With that in mind, there was still enough testing done at this week's event for the Jaguars and James Gladstone's staff to be able to find some standouts. Throughout the week, we will look at some of those standouts at positions of need. First up: linebacker.

TCU LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr

While TCU linebacker Kalem Elarms-Orr does not have ideal size, he sure did have a great day of testing. He looked particually explosive, tying for the second best vertical jump amongst all linebackers at 40 inches and he had the eighth-best broad jump. On top of all of this, he also had the fifth-best 10-yard split at 1.59 seconds and the second-best 40 at 4.47 seconds.

Speed at linebacker is a big thing the Jaguars need to add this offseason, and Elarms-Orr certainly seems to have that. He projects as a Day 3 option, and he certainly looks like a more interesting one now after the testing he put forward.

Cincinnati LB Jake Golday

One reason I thought Jake Golday was a standout from the combine testing is because he did it at a bigger size than most. Most linebackers in this class do not have the frame he posesses, and he was able to still put up some geniunely impressive athletic testing figures up in the process. This matches the tape, too.

Golday ran a 4.62 40 at 6-foot-4, 239 pounds and had a 1.60 10-yard split time that was closer to the middle of the pack of this year's linebacker group. He then had the fifth-best vertical jump at 39 inches and one of the best broad jumps. He looks like an explosive prospect with more room to grow.

Texas LB Anthony Hill Jr.

There will likely be a lot of Anthony Hill talk for the Jaguars in the coming months. He fits the physical profile the Jaguars will likely lose with Devin Lloyd in free agency, and he has the production to back it up. This week, he completed the profile with a solid day of testing.

Hill finished the day with the third-best 40 (4.51) and 10-yard split (1.58). While his 37-inch vertical jump was solid, his broad jump ranked higher among linebackers at fifth best. Hill looks like quite the impressive athlete, and he could quickly become a name to file away for No. 56.

