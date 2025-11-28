Inside Jaguars' Final Preparations For Titans Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are hard at work to prepare for the Tennessee Titans in Week 13, and we have been able to see it all.

The Jaguars held their final practice of Week 13 on Friday, putting in the final hours of preparation for the Titans before their next AFC South clash. So, what did we see at practice?

Watch below to see highlights from practice

The Jaguars have not minced words for a second about what this matchup means. Sitting at 7-4, the Jaguars are right in the thick of the AFC playoff race and have a realistic shot at the AFC South crown after falling just one game behind the Indianapolis Colts.

But the Jaguars are also making sure to not make Sunday's game more than it is. They are not looking at the game in terms of how it will impact their playoff push. Instead, it is simply the next game -- the next chance to show how far they have come.

“It's November football, man. It’s November football in the NFL. You’ve got to deal with the elements and going and playing in a little colder weather. I mean, it's football," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said this week.

"And so, I grew up in that, and this is different for me, seeing palm trees out here is a little new in November and heading into December and you're in Thanksgiving week and it's like, wait, where's the tree color change and all that? But it'll be a great op. I mean, this is why you play, why you prepare, to have games like this, it's kind of the essence of football.”

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks with head coach Liam Coen during the first half of a game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

In a holiday week that sees the Jaguars riding a two-game winning streak, the Jaguars certainly have their fair share of distractions. But Coen and his staff have done everything to ensure those distractions don't seep into practice and the preparation for an important Titans game.

“I'd hope not. I hope not. These guys know, I think that they understand as much as anything with a division game. This is a team that if you just watch the tape, which doesn't lie typically, this is not a team that thinks or is playing like they're 1-10. That's the reality and so, they have enough game wreckers and players that can impact the game in all three phases that we cannot feel—there's just no room for that," Coen said.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"I hope and believe that we are mature enough and honest enough with ourselves and with each other that this is a team that is going to be hungry for a win. There's a lot of reasons. And it's the NFL. There's a lot of pride in what we do and for us as well, this is another great opportunity and test to go again on the road, in division, as you head into late November, early December. These are football games that we need to win.”

