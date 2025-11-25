Which Jaguars Will Greatly Impact Playoff Push

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a number of players who are set to play a big part of their playoff push over the next six weeks.

In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars I nsider Podcast, we discuss several of those Jaguars who will especially make an impact: including third-year tight end Brenton Strange.

Q: On when he will be comfortable enough for TE Brenton Strange to carry a full load?

Coen: “Yeah, I think, day by day. The goal was—you know what he typically looks like coming out of games. Like the Wounded Warrior, I mean, he is just like this, coming out of most games because of how hard he plays, because of what he lays on the line.

And so, to get him back involved, almost have a hundred yards receiving, but not walk out of the game like Frankenstein if you will. It was a huge deal for us because just getting him the confidence, getting him involved, feeling his presence, impacting the game, but also coming out of it not with any setbacks. I think that was the goal coming out of this game.”

Q: On whether he thought he would get into the flow of the game so quickly after coming back from injury?

Brenton Strange: “I think we had a good game plan to put me in position to do that, and just went out there and executed the plays. So, I’m happy that they called the plays, I’m happy that the plays worked out, and just got to keep going, keep making it happen.”

Q: On whether it was his preference to get involved early rather than being gradually worked in?

Brenton Strange: “Of course. I feel like always when I can get my hands on the ball early, it sets the tone for the game and it kind of just gets me in the right mindset to play the rest of the game and just be aggressive. So, I'm happy that the coaches got me involved early. It felt good to be back out there and back moving around. I'm blessed and I'm thankful, man.”

Q" On having TE Brenton Strange back?

Trevor Lawrence: “Huge. You see the big plays he made and just having him out there – (I) missed having him out there. I know he is happy to be back – he said that in the locker room. It's huge having him back, and we'll keep building on it. Obviously, it's the first week, but you see the impact he made and just keep continuing to get better. – all of us.”

