3 Training Camp Questions Facing Jaguars Running Backs: Chris Rodriguez's Debut

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' running back room will be one of the most fascinating position groups on the roster entering next week's training camp, with the unit already being described by Liam Coen as "wide open".

But what are the most pressing questions facing the Jaguars' new-look running back room before camp officially opens on Wednesday at the Miller Electric Center? We break a few of them down here.

When Will Chris Rodriguez Jr. Debut?

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (36) runs against Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering the pace the Jaguars went at this offseason, there is arguably no more important addition the Jaguars have made since the 2025 season ended than veteran running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. While the former Washington Commanders and Kentucky Wildcats running back was not signed to a massive deal that would indicate an automatic crowning as the No. 1 running back, it is clear the Jaguars see him as a big piece toward their running game improving.

The question, of course, is when exactly Rodriguez will be on the field for the Jaguars. He missed the entire course of the offseason practices due to injuries and he is expected back for training camp, but we have still yet to officially see him on the Jaguars' practice field as a result. The reason why the exact timing of his return could matter so much though is because of the battle he is set to partake in with Bhayshul Tuten. Tuten got the entire offseason as RB1 due to Rodriguez's injury, and Tuten is now the one who has to play catchup.

Will There Be a RB1?

Jul 24, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest questions facing the Jaguars as a team this offseason revolves around how they plan to replace former RB1 Travis Etienne, who was used in true workhorse fashion in Liam Coen's offense a year ago. The Jaguars have two obvious candidates vying for the role in Rodriguez and second-year running back Bhayshul Tuten, though the primary questions remains: will the Jaguars use a combination of both running backs to replace Etienne, or will there be a primary back they focus on?

Each player could certainly make a claim to the role on paper. Rodriguez was never truly leaned on by the Washington Commanders, but he has been an effective and efficient back throughout his career whenever given the chance to do so, and he is coming off the best year of his career. He also had a stellar season under Liam Coen with Kentucky several years ago, and Coen and the Jaguars' staff have clearly put some thought into that relationship.

As for Tuten, he has a ton of physical upside, a rare skill-set that can win with power, speed, and in the passing game, and he is coming off a strong offseason. He has to prove he can take a second-year leap, however. But even if one of the two running backs outpace the other during training camp, will the Jaguars actually turn to a RB1? Coen has shown before he can utilize multiple running backs at a time, and that is what the Jaguars seem bound for.

But then again, someone has to get the first carry each week. Someone has to lead the room in production. Even with the idea of the Jaguars playing without a true No. 1 running back, there is still the question of who leads the backfield in certain weeks, depending on the game plan and opposing defense.

How Can LeQuint Allen Carve Out a Bigger Role?

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver LeQuint Allen Jr. (5) hauls in a pass during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When it comes to the discourse of the Jaguars' running back room, there is certainly a forgotten face in second-year running back LeQuint Allen. The former Day 3 pick carved out a nice role as a pass-blocking and special teams dynamo as a rookie, but with so many touches and snaps from a year ago now off the roster with Etienne's departure, there could be room to see his role expand.

Allen was a stellar receiver at Syracuse during his college career, and there is plenty of reason to believe that he could do more in that area of his game than he did as a rookie. With Rodriguez not having any real profile as a passing-down back, Allen could still have a bigger role this year even if he is not considered a front-runner to be a part of the Jaguars' running game.

Allen already proved his worth and value to the Jaguars as a rookie. Now, he will look to add to both in his second season.