Why Foye Oluokun Will Be the Key for Jaguars' Defense Against Bills

The Jacksonville Jaguars are just days away from their matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Wild Card Weekend. Jacksonville earned homefield advantage in this game due to its incredible 13-4 run in the 2025 NFL regular season, bringing the AFC South crown back to Duval. Unfortunately, their efforts were rewarded with a first-round bout with reigning MVP Josh Allen.



Jacksonville's offense will have to bring its A-game to put up points on Buffalo, the 12th-ranked scoring defense in the league this year. However, the Bills were incredibly susceptible to the run. Travis Etienne Jr., Bhayshul Tuten, and even Trevor Lawrence should find plenty of grass. Then, the Jaguars should be able to exploit the Bills in the back end when they're loading up to stop the ground game. It's the other side of the ball Jacksonville has to worry about.



Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun (23) looks on before an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Foye Oluokun will be instrumental against the Bills



There's been a lot of scrutiny about the Buffalo Bills' weapons this season. Keon Coleman went from a promising second-round pick and the potential top target downfield to catching DNP-CDs. Khalil Shakir has been reduced to a gadget receiver. The Bills were so starved for playmaking that they picked up Brandin Cooks off waivers, and he's already established himself as one of the more dangerous threats in the wide receiver room.



Despite its lackluster arsenal, Buffalo still boasted the fourth-most points per game this season behind a league-leading rushing attack, a pair of strong receiving tight ends in Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox, and the individual greatness of reigning MVP Josh Allen. Slowing down the Bills' run game, taking away the middle of the field, eliminating YAC, and keeping Allen contained will be instrumental for the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense.



Thankfully, the Jaguars have the perfect answer for Buffalo's greatest offensive strengths: Foye Oluokun. Pro Football Focus graded him as the 23rd-best linebacker at defending the run and eighth at his position in coverage. Head Coach Liam Coen spoke on how he's elevated Jacksonville's defense this year: “Yeah, critical. The communication, his understanding of the game plan. He takes the defense through a bunch of calls before we get to Sunday."



"They do multiple film session meetings that Foye's taking the guys through calls versus looks when they're watching tape, and they start to anticipate some of those calls and what they can do within those roles and within those calls. And then the energy that he plays with on Sunday, and you have so many of the clips that we show our guys of him laughing, cackling on the field, just like hooting and hollering, having a blast. That's infectious, and the way that he continues to lead our group."

To see if Foye Oluokun can swing the game against the Bills, sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.