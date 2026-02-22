Why Jaguars' Greg Newsome Could Draw Plenty of Free Agency Interest
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars added Greg Newsome about a quarter of the way through the 2025 season. Now, it is almosttime to see if he will return.
The Jaguars made Newsome a part of the trade James Gladstone made with the Cleveland Browns involving former Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell. And after starting for most of his tenure, Newsome is now a critical piece of the Jaguars' offseason equation.
Newsome's Market
CBS Sports recently took a look at several players they consider hidden gems in the free agency class, and Jaguars' cornerback Greg Newsome found himself on the list.
"Greg Newsome II also split the 2025 season between two teams, going from the Browns to the Jaguars. The 2021 first-round pick hasn't been able to recapture the form he had early in his career, but he is just 25 years old, and he was one of the NFL's better corners from 2021-23. He has good length and can play in the slot. He's a prime bounce-back candidate in the right landing spot,"CBS Sports said.
Newsome played a big role for the Jaguars last season, and losing him to free agency would create a hole the Jaguars would have to fill one way or another. Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter is set to play more snaps at cornerback next season than he did in 2025, where he spent twice as many snaps on offense as defense.
With that said, the Jaguars already improved their draft position when they traded Campbell. Now, they could potentially see him walk in free agency and perhaps land them a compensatory draft pick after the service and snaps he provided last season.
“He's got a lot of confidence. He's got a lot of confidence. He's seen a lot of football. He's smart. He's intentional with the way that he practices, the way that he tries to do things," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said at the end of alst season about Newsome and the secondary.
"Like everybody kind of points to DBs and wideouts as being your, I guess you call it divas. That's not on our team, but I do feel like that's a general consensus. Not this group. This group, they've been extremely selfless with the way that they've gone about their business and the way that other guys have success. They're excited for it, they appreciate each other. They've worked their asses off as a group to continue to get better and I think that's showing up on Sunday and Greg's a big part of that.”
