Jaguar Report

Why Jakobi Meyers Thinks Jaguars Can Go on a Run

Watch what Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers had to say in Week 12.

John Shipley

Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) runs for yards after the catch against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Elijah Molden (2) during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) runs for yards after the catch against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Elijah Molden (2) during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers spoke from the locker room before Week 12's game against the Arizona Cardinals, and we were there for it all.

To watch Meyers' comments, view below.

For a transcription of his comments, read below.

Q: Such a clean game, a perfect game you guys had the last week. How do you build on that as you go into the Cardinals on Sunday?

Meyers: "I mean, just learn what worked. And I'm sure we did stuff that was wrong too, so learning from those mistakes too, and just trying to get better, honestly. So just take what we did, flush them at the same time. Learn from everything."

Q: Are you settled in now, like this whole offense? How much of it do you think you know by this point?

Meyers: "I honestly couldn't even tell you. I just -- every week is a new week. I'm just trying to learn the situation for the week and make sure I got my job right. I can say right now I can get myself open. I probably couldn't help everybody get open as far as the total offense, where the guy's been helping me a lot. So I appreciate them for that."

Q: What have you seen from Trevor Lawrence?

Meyers: "He delivers a good ball. He do his job. You knows what he is doing. He is a pro. He is a good QB to have honestly, I'm grateful to be here with him and get it in with him."

Q: How much does running game open up the passing game?

Meyers: "That's football honestly. I feel like football is built around the run game, and stopping the run. So when you can enforce your will like that, everything's just easy after that. They got to respect it. They got to bring safeties down and account for it, so and then make it easier on us."

jakobi meyers
Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) reacts following a reception for a first down during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Q: What's your early impressions now a couple of weeks in, of the personality of this team, and is this a team that can build on last week for the weeks ahead and make a run here after Thanksgiving?

Meyers: "Honestly, I haven't had enough time to really tell you the full personality, but I think so to the second part. I definitely think just going off of the first week with the Texans and how it came back to the next week, I think this should be an easier job. But I think if we can show that we can do it like through wins and losses, it'll be a good statement for us."

nf
Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) runs into his locker room before playing against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

feed

Published
John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.