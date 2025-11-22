Why Jakobi Meyers Thinks Jaguars Can Go on a Run
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers spoke from the locker room before Week 12's game against the Arizona Cardinals, and we were there for it all.
To watch Meyers' comments, view below.
For a transcription of his comments, read below.
Q: Such a clean game, a perfect game you guys had the last week. How do you build on that as you go into the Cardinals on Sunday?
Meyers: "I mean, just learn what worked. And I'm sure we did stuff that was wrong too, so learning from those mistakes too, and just trying to get better, honestly. So just take what we did, flush them at the same time. Learn from everything."
Q: Are you settled in now, like this whole offense? How much of it do you think you know by this point?
Meyers: "I honestly couldn't even tell you. I just -- every week is a new week. I'm just trying to learn the situation for the week and make sure I got my job right. I can say right now I can get myself open. I probably couldn't help everybody get open as far as the total offense, where the guy's been helping me a lot. So I appreciate them for that."
Q: What have you seen from Trevor Lawrence?
Meyers: "He delivers a good ball. He do his job. You knows what he is doing. He is a pro. He is a good QB to have honestly, I'm grateful to be here with him and get it in with him."
Q: How much does running game open up the passing game?
Meyers: "That's football honestly. I feel like football is built around the run game, and stopping the run. So when you can enforce your will like that, everything's just easy after that. They got to respect it. They got to bring safeties down and account for it, so and then make it easier on us."
Q: What's your early impressions now a couple of weeks in, of the personality of this team, and is this a team that can build on last week for the weeks ahead and make a run here after Thanksgiving?
Meyers: "Honestly, I haven't had enough time to really tell you the full personality, but I think so to the second part. I definitely think just going off of the first week with the Texans and how it came back to the next week, I think this should be an easier job. But I think if we can show that we can do it like through wins and losses, it'll be a good statement for us."