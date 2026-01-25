Why Jaguars Shouldn't Panic if Liam Coen Has to Rebuild Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars should know soon just how much of Liam Coen's staff will have to be rebuilt.

With Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski a head coach finalist for the Cleveland Browns and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile a finalist with the Arizona Cardinals, there is a chance Coen will have to conduct another coordinator search. We discuss this and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

Watch today's episode below.

If Coen and the Jaguars do have to replace one -- or even both coordinators -- then the panic button shouldn't be hit. Yes, it would be an obstacle. Yes, it would even qualify has some adversity for the Coach of the Year candidate.

But the fact that the Jaguars have two assistants with legitimate shots at landing head coach jobs says everything. It is both an overwhelming positive and overwhelming proof, showing that Coen has already hired head coach-quality coaches before to the top two spots on his staff.

Coen nailed the Udinski and Campanile hires the first time around, especially in the latter's case. And while that certainly doesn't guarantee that Coen will hit a home run or two once again, it at least shows a sample of him being equipped to fill his staff with the right coaches.

Coen, after all, saw Sean McVay have to do it yearly in Los Angeles. When you win, the interviews and staff poaches come. Coen is prepared for that, and Jaguars fans should be too.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks during a press conference at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Yeah look, that's what you ultimately—it's hard to lose coaches. I saw Sean [Rams Head Coach Sean McVay] do it every single year. But it is what you want. At the end of the day, you do want to continue to grow the game, and you want to surround yourself with good people. And that's what we did try to do here," Coen said earlier this month.

"You want those opportunities though for guys on your staff. It's hard. It's not something you look forward to having to ever replace. But I was really fortunate to be in that situation last year and you want to support those guys throughout that process, even though it might hurt you in the long run a little bit. It might hurt you in some ways, but that's why we're in this profession is to help guys get opportunities to grow this game to be able to do those things and you’ve got to keep hiring good people.”

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, left listens on the headset as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen call a play during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

