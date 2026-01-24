1 Coaching Candidate Who Could Save Grant Udinski For Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars should know in the next few days whether or not Grant Udinski will be the next head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

But first, the Jaguars and the Browns need to wait on a few things. Namely, it appears they are waiting on a specific someone: Los Angeles Rams assistant Nate Scheelhaase.

Scheelhaase and Cleveland

Udinski had his second interview with the Browns earlier this week, but it has been made clear for some time now that the Browns won't be making any decision until they get another apperance with Scheelhaase. The Jaguars interviewed the Rams' passing game coordinator for their offensive coordinator position last year, and now he is competing with Udinski for a top job.

Nate Scheelhaase is a top candidate for the Browns and would likely keep Jim Schwartz as DC, per @rapsheet.



The Browns will interview Scheelhaase next week. pic.twitter.com/MUrySSImIM — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 24, 2026

And thus, this seems to be the scenario in which the Jaguars don't have to find their second offensive coordinator in as many seasons. While Udinski has not called plays at the NFL level sans calling them in the Jaguars' preseason finale, he is a major piece of the Jaguars' operation on offense and losing him would be a significant blow.

Since the Jaguars have seen Udinski become a finalist for the Browns' job and also interview with the Buffalo Bills after they fired Sean McDermott. Chances are that if Udinski does not get the Browns' job, he will be one of the most sought-after coaches on the market in 2027. If Udinski's stay is much longer, it would be a surprise. That is why it is key for the Jaguars to retain him now.

Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator coach Nate Scheelhaase during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Perhaps the Browns go in a different direction than Scheelhaase. Udinski likely had stellar interviews and he has a very similar resume to his fellow coaching peer. Udinski and Scheelhaase could both be passed over, though, if the Browns decide to simply promote defensive coordinator and locker room favorite Jim Schwartz.

In the even that happens, then the Jaguars still win. But the sheer fact that Scheelhaase seems to be a genuine candidate for the job with the Browns is good news for a Jaguars team that will hope to keep Liam Coen's staff intact.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Udinski is a key piece to what the Jaguars do; the same as Scheelhaas and the Rams. The Rams and head coach Sean McVay are likely hoping for the same thing that the Jaguars are -- that Grant Udinski is so impressive that the Browns will have no choice but to hire him, thus preserving a key piece of their staff.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.