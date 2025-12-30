Every Clinching Scenario Facing the Jaguars in Week 18

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a lot to play for against the Tennessee Titans in Week 18, and everything is right in their control.

With a win over the Titans in their regular-season finale at EverBank Stadium, the Jaguars will clinch one the third AFC South title in franchise history and one of the top three seeds in the AFC. But how do the Jaguars need to see the scenarios play out?

Clinching Scenarios

Since a win against the Titans would guarantee the Jaguars the AFC's No. 3 seed at least, the Jaguars have a chance to earn multiple home playoff games if all goes right. For the Jaguars to earn the No. 1 seed, it is the same scenario we have been talking about for weeks: the Jaguars win and

This, of course, became more complicated this week when the Chargers and head coach Jim Harbaugh announced that Justin Herbert would not start in Week 18 against the Broncos. With Trey Lance starting, the Chargers could be at a big disadvantage since the Broncos have something to play for this week.

Then there is the two seed, which would ensure the Jaguars host at least two playoff games. That would be a big boost for the Jaguars, making this one scenario to really get behind. There is a relatively straightforward scenario to this path, which of course must again start with the Jaguars beating the Titans.

If the Jaguars beat the Titans, then they get the No. 2 seed with ... a Broncos win and a Patriots loss, OR a Patriots win and a Broncos loss. Jaguars get the No. 1 seed if they go 0-2, and the No. 2 seed if they go 1-1.

Then of course, there is the No. 3 seed. This is the most likely outcome for the Jaguars, in large part because the Patriots and Broncos don't exactly have tough draws this week. The Jaguars will once again need to come away with a win against the Titans in Week 18 to set the table for the No. 3 seed, which would then become official if the Broncos and Patriots both win as expected.

The Jaguars, of course, have been on fire at home over the course of their big winning streak. Since Week 11, the Jaguars have scored 39.4 points per game at home, the highest mark in the league. Jacksonville’s 15 touchdowns in their last three home games are the most in a three game home span in franchise history. This should continue in Week 18, opening the door for one of these three scenarios.

