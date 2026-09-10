Why Thursday's Injury Report Offers Week 1 Optimism for Jaguars' RB LeQuint Allen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With just three days to go until the Jacksonville Jaguars kick off the 2026 season, the Jaguars are continuing to get good news.

This time, the good news came in the form of injured running back LeQuint Allen and his updated injury status after Thursday's practice. So, what did Thursday's injury report say and why does it offer Week 1 optimism for Allen?

Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (5) runs the ball during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Allen's Status

After not practicing on Wednesday, Allen's status was improved to limited participation on Thursday. Considering Thursday practices are normally a bit more intensive than Friday practices, it stands to reason that this is good progress for Allen to get some practice work on Thursday and not having to wait until the end of the week.

Throughout Liam Coen's tenure as head coach, he has often noted that he needs to see players practice in some capacity before they hit the field. While this does not automatically mean Allen will now be good to go for Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, this is at least a positive step.

Allen has missed the last three or so weeks with a soft tissue injury he sustained during training camp, which kept him out of joint practices with the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the end of training camp. Earlier this month, Coen pointed out that he would be "pleasantly surprised" if Allen would be ready for Week 1, but that was then and in the present, Allen's status has at least improved enough for him to get some reps in practice.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver LeQuint Allen Jr. (5) runs upfield during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Coen said Wednesday that Allen would, like offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen, be a game-time decision ahead of kickoff against the Browns on Sunday.

"It's been a while. We'll have to work through it, but I have a lot of faith in LeQuint and trust in him to be able to know the game plan and give us a chance if he's ready to go in that workout. I'll feel confident that he can come in and help our team," Coen said.

Allen plays an important role in the Jaguars' offense, and getting him back on the field before facing a legit pass-rush would be a big boost for the passing game. Allen shined as a pass-blocker at running back a year ago, putting himself in the conversation as one of the NFL's best blocking backs. If he does not continue to take steps by Sunday, the Jaguars will have to lean on the rest of their running back room.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (5) is interviewed during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I love to see the way those guys have embraced that role because it is such an important role, and you so often get no credit. It doesn't show up on the stat sheet," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said Wednesday.

"Running backs want what? They want touchdowns, they want yards, and those guys have truly embraced that and they really hang their hat on that being an advantage for us, not just something that they have to do, that's something that they get to do, that's something that's a big part of our offense."