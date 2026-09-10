Jaguars Mailbag: What We're Watching For vs. Browns & Who Will Have a Big Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Football is back. Really this time!

The preseason and training camp are over, the rosters and practice squads have been set, and we now just three days away from seeing the Jacksonville Jaguars kick off the season against the Cleveland Browns.

In this week's Jaguars mailbag, we take a look at each angle concerning the Jaguars' Week 1 battle with the Browns, who we predict will have a big day, and much more.

How successful do you think the Jags will be in getting turnovers this season? — Gregory Stites (@GregoryStites) September 9, 2026

A: This is a great question. Forcing take aways was such an important part of what the Jaguars did in their first year under Anthony Campanile, and several of the team's signature wins (San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs) do not happen without them. I know the departure of Devin Lloyd has been the primary driver of questions about the Jaguars' repeating their high rate of takeaways, but I think it is a deeper question than that.

Turnovers are truly a volatile stat year to year no matter how much teams stress and coach it, and it is hard for any defense to repeat takeaways the way the Jaguars did in 2025. I also think the Jaguars playing a bit more man coverage might lead to fewer instances of the Jaguars' cornerbacks being able to read the quarterback's eyes.

Have we extended Parker Washington yet — Bryce (@kuuval92) September 9, 2026

A: No, they have not. Washington did say from the locker room on Wednesday that the two sides are continuing to talk and both sides want him in Jacksonville, so this feels inevitable eventually.

You predict 100 yards and 2 tds for Parker Washington in week 1. What does the full season statline look like? — Bob (@Bob529717495751) September 9, 2026

A: I think we see Parker Washington have his first 1,000-yard season, but the Jaguars' receiver room might be too loaded for it to go too much further than that. There will be weeks where he gets a big advantage by going against a team's No. 3 cornerback, though, and this is one of them. I say a full stat-line is ... 80 catches, 1,200 yards, and eight touchdown catches.

Who are the best / most underrated Kags assistant coaches beyond Camp/Udinsli/Farwell? — Jaxson De Ville (@JaxonDeVille) September 10, 2026

A: Running backs coach Chad Morton is very respected inside the building, with Liam Coen calling him the best running backs coach hes worked with multiple times since he has hired him. I also think linebackers coach Tem Lukabu has brought a lot of energy and development to the linebacker room, and I think he is a future defensive coordinator as long as the unit continues to play well.

What are your thoughts on the OL? What week do you think they will come together if Van Lanen doesn't start this week and with Pregnon at LG? — Danton Thomas, Ed. S (@DantonThomas) September 9, 2026

A: I think we see Cole Van Lanen back very soon at right tackle. Will it be this Sunday? I am not positive that it will be, but I think he has a legit chance. If he doesn't play this week, I would expect him to do so very quickly after that, whether it be Week 2 or Week 3. Once he is back, I believe the lineup will be Anton Harrison/Emmanuel Pregnon/Robert Hainsey/Ezra Cleveland/Cole Van Lanen.

Who gets more carries? If the Jags get ahead I imagine Rodriguez gets a bulk of the snaps to grind now the defense. — Rhett (@RhettChrystal) September 9, 2026

A: This is a good question. I am going to go with each running back getting at least 10 carries because I believe the Jaguars will look to pound the run against a Browns defense that is built more today for the pass than they are for the run. I will go with Chris Rodriguez by a close edge since I do think he will likely be on the field a bit more with LeQuint Allen out.

Does “match concepts with man principles” best suit Travis Hunter’s game? I thought he was thought of as being an especially elite zone corner — Jaxson De Ville (@JaxonDeVille) September 10, 2026

A: I think Travis Hunter is such a naturally talented cornerback that he would fit any scheme in football. He has the ball skills and movement ability that simply make him a weapon at a position where not many players can be considered as such. With that said, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen made it clear on Wednesday that while the Jaguars will adjust how they attack offenses in terms of situational football, this does not mean the zone coverage is completely going away from the defense. It will still be a big part of what they do, and Hunter will still get plenty of chances to make plays as a zone cornerback.

who has the best day statistically as a Jaguar — football szn @|\|+ (@flowkokurama) September 9, 2026

A: I think Parker Washington is going to have a ridiculous day because of the matchup he will face. I would also not be surprised to see a Jaguars' defensive lineman like Arik Armstead or Travon Walker rack up some impressive numbers in terms of sacks, quarterback hits, and tackles for loss since the Browns are a bit weak along the interior offensive line.

How many superbowls in a row will Duvall conquer? — Bocephus (@w_s_i_c_y) September 9, 2026

A: I think the Jaguars make their first Super Bowl in 2027. I said it.

What % of the playbook is being saved for wk 2-6 opponents? — postman pat (@aguatodrink) September 9, 2026

A: I can't really give you any kind of answer other than a somewhat educated guess, but the Jaguars will surely add more and more as they go. I think they will have a lot to throw at the Denver Broncos in Week 2 especially since they are a unit they have already played not too long ago.

How does the LB room going to stack up this year without D. Lloyd? — HardCoreHolly (@HardCoreHolly76) September 9, 2026

A: I think you will see a good bit of Ventrell Miller and a little bit of Branson Combs, while we also see the Jaguars' defensive backs help pick up the slack at the linebacker spot in obvious passing situations. I think Lloyd had a really good season for the Jaguars a year ago, but I also think the team just views the linebacker position differently than most franchises do. Foyesade Oluokun still playing at a high level likely has something to do with that.

Should they be letting Parker Washington return punts if they’re gonna give him the bag? — Jaxson De Ville (@JaxonDeVille) September 10, 2026

A: He is one of the NFL's best punt returners, so I do not see the big deal. We've seen the NFL use its most electric players as return men time and time again, especially at receiver. If he played running back I might say no, but I think it makes sense for a receiver.

Do you regularly listen to any football pods or just Jaguars Happy Hour? — Jaxson De Ville (@JaxonDeVille) September 10, 2026

A: I do! I listen to The Athletic Football Show quite a bit, as well as NFL Daily with Gregg Rosenthal. I don't have as much time as I would like to branch out to too many others, but I think the football media landscape has a ton of talented people.

Am I right to be concerned about the offensive line? It seems like the biggest question mark no one is talking about. — Jason Earle (@marinadepodcast) September 9, 2026

A: I do not think concerned is where I would land: it is the same line as last year personnel wise, except they traded out Patrick Mekari for a third-round rookie in Emmanuel Pregnon. Having Anton Harrison and Ezra Cleveland play different spots this year does create some question marks, though, and we do have to actually see Pregnon play well enough to prove he is an upgrade over Mekari. I think it is a question mark until we see them play, but they were competent a year ago and I do not think that will change.