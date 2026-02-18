JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the league's most fascinating free agents who is hitting the open market after a career season.

No, not Devin Lloyd, though he fits the bill. Instead, it is running back Travis Etienne who holds a fascinating spot in the Jaguars' offseason plans. But if the Jaguars lose Etienne like so many are expecting, then Jacksonville will have to look to other avenues to replace Etienne's production.

The Jaguars could sign another running back, such as former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White . They could also promote second-year running back Bhayshul Tuten to the lead back role.

If they do neither, though, the Jaguars will have to look to the draft to find reinforcements at running back. And if that is the path they have to take, they should ensure they do not consider one until, at least, the third round.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) walks off the field after losing to the Bills during an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Avoid RB at No. 56

The Jaguars certainly know that they need their running game to take a leap forward in 2026, but that doesn't mean they should consider making a running back their first draft pick at No. 56. For starters, the Jaguars have bigger needs such as in the secondary, along the interior defensive line, and perhaps at linebacker considering the state of Lloyd's free agency.

Jacksonville just spent essentially two first-round picks and a second-round pick on a wide receiver last season, it doesn't make sense to use another top asset so quickly on a skill player, especially considering that the Jaguars' scoring wasn't the issue last season. The loss to the Buffalo Bills proved to be a sign that the Jaguars need more help stopping the passing game more than anything else.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during the second half against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"I think specifically on offense, being able to be balanced throughout the entire season. I think. At, you know, beginning of the season, our run game really kind of helped us win a lot of those football games as the season went on," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said during Super Bowl week.

"Our pass game really kind of took off and to be in this game on Sunday, you need both. You need them both, and you need to fire on all cylinders in the playoffs, right? You got to play your best football in the playoffs. And we didn't happen to play our best football against the Bills."

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, left, greets Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott after the game of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But above all else, this running back class is simply not talented enough for the Jaguars to use their only top-75 pick on. The Jaguars likely need to add a running back, but No. 56 is too rich. The Jaguars know where they need to improve in terms of where it comes to the running game, but there are better avenues of addressing the need.

At the very least, free agency should give us key insight into the Jaguars' path at running back. But regardless of what they do, No. 56 should be used elsewhere.

