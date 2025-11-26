Behind Enemy Lines: Breaking Down Jaguars' First Titans Clash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting into the thick of the AFC South race.

The Jaguars sit just one game behind the Indianapolis Colts entering Week 13, and with a win on the road against the Tennessee Titans there is a genuine chance the Jaguars can jump into the divisional lead.

The Jaguars will need to take care of business against the Titans in Week 13 to keep the momentum -- and their win streak -- going after winning three of their last four games. To break down this big game, we talked with Jeremy Brenner of Tennessee Titans On SI to go behind enemy lines.

What have the Titans shown since promoting Mike McCoy?

Brenner: The Titans have demonstrated a stronger level of competition since switching from Brian Callahan to Mike McCoy. While the Titans haven’t won since McCoy took over, they have been a lot closer, losing to playoff-caliber teams like the Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks by a single score.

Tennessee Titans coach Mike McCoy exits the field after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Is Cam Ward improving?

Brenner: Ward is coming off his best game of the year, completing 28 of 42 passes and running in for his first rushing touchdown. He also has gone three consecutive games without throwing an interception.

He isn’t playing at the level where he is dominating, but that is partially due to the team’s severe lack of firepower in the skill positions. Tony Pollard has been serviceable, but not good, and Calvin Ridley has been injured pretty much since Week 6. He’s out for the year with a fractured fibula.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) talks with Seattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo (18) after the game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What is the strength of the defense?

Brenner: Jeffery Simmons and the defensive line keep teams honest at the line of scrimmage, so teams with poor offensive lines could struggle against the Titans. Simmons was out for a few weeks, but since he’s been back, the Titans have lost two games by a combined nine points.

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) waits in the tunnel to enter the field before the game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who is the biggest sleeper on the Titans?

Brenner: Chimere Dike. He leads the league in all-purpose yards but he is barely getting any attention around the league because he plays for the Titans. He has two punt returns for touchdowns this season and he is the de facto WR1 while Ridley is out. Look for him to have a big role against the Jaguars.

Nov 23, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) reacts after a touchdown during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Score prediction?

Brenner: The Jaguars are very much on upset alert this week. The Titans are fiending for a win and they should be able to have a shot at it. It will be close, but I think the Titans can pull one out.

Titans 16, Jaguars 13

Tennessee Titans interim coach Mike McCoy heads to the locker room after their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.