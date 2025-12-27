Why the Jaguars Will Defeat the Colts Once Again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are close to 24 hours away from their next test.

The Jaguars will face off against the rival Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, giving them a chance to take firm control of the AFC South before they begin their playoff push in the coming weeks. In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we discuss why we believe the Jaguars will come out on top.

The Jaguars will of course be without a key player for Sunday's matchup, and the rest of the season, with veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis on injured reserve. Lewis has been a key piece of the Jaguars' defense all season long, but a foot injury last week against the Denver Broncos led to his season ending.

Now, the Jaguars will face their AFC South rival without one of their best defenders and leaders. Despite this, the Jaguars are equipped to weather the storm considering how well the secondary has battled injuries all season long.

“Yeah, a lot of confidence. I think Milo [Secondary Coach Ron Milus] and Perk [Defensive Backs Coach Anthony Perkins] and those guys have done a really nice job of preparing that group in the back end with both at the corner, nickel and safety position," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday.

"We've had a lot of guys play and be fortunate enough to play and to get depth throughout some of those injuries. And so, in the moment, you're obviously trying to continue to build the chemistry, but also knowing that in the long run, that depth will help us and it has helped us. So, counting on those guys in the back end, obviously to continue to play at a high level and as you go towards the end of the season, it doesn't really matter who's out there, it's just, ‘Hey man, this is a job that we have to do. This is a responsibility that we have to all know the game plan, communicate at a high level and go make plays.’

Ultimately, though, the reason the Jaguars will defeat the Colts because they have the quarterback on the hottest streak in all of the NFL. Trevor Lawrence has been on a tear unlike any other passer over the last month, and there is no reason to believe this won't continue vs. a shaky Colts defense and secondary this weekend on the road.

