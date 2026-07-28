6 Jaguars Training Camp Battles to Watch (and Who is Most Likely to Win)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With training camp comes training camp battles. No roster or depth chart is set in stone on the first day of camp, and it takes weeks for each starting position and key role on a team to truly be sorted.

For the Jacksonville Jaguars and their first day of camp, which kicks off at the Miller Electric Center on Wednesday , there are six battles in particular that we will closely watch. So, what are the battles and who do we believe will win them? We break it all down below.

RG: Patrick Mekari vs. Wyatt Milum

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars guard Patrick Mekari (65) during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I have already called my shot on who I think wins this battle, but I think this could be the most important one on the roster. The Jaguars have made it clear that their running game was nowhere near good enough a year ago, but all they did was swap out Travis Etienne and Chris Rodriguez Jr. in the backfield after they retained every single offensive lineman from a year ago.

Second-year guard Wyatt Milum is lacking in experience after what more or less amounted to a redshirt season as a rookie, but starter Patrick Mekari was the clear weak link when it came to the Jaguars' offensive line a year ago. If the Jaguars are truly putting investment aside when it comes to sorting out their starting spots, then Mekari is a prime candidate to potentially lose his starting job during training camp.

This one could go either way, but if the Jaguars want to shake things up then Milum would be the most logical answer to start at right guard in Week 1 vs. the Cleveland Browns.

Most Likely Winner: Wyatt Milum

RB1: Bhayshul Tuten vs. Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs the ball during a rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center Saturday, May 10, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The most fascinating position battle on the Jaguars' roster is at running back. After Etienne departed in free agency following his productive season in the Jaguars' backfield a year ago, the Jaguars will now turn to either Bhayshul Tuten or Chris Rodriguez Jr. to lead their backfield. Or they might turn to both. Nobody knows at this point, frankly, and that probably won't change until we finally see them share the practice field.

Each player has a case to be made as the Jaguars' potential RB1. Tuten has a more versatile and well-rounded skill-set, and his physical upside is unmatched. Rodriguez, though, likely already has the trust of head coach Liam Coen after he had a stellar season under Coen when the two were at Kentucky.

With that said, Tuten's ability to impact the offense in the passing game might just give him the edge against Rodriguez, who is more of an early-down back. If there is a trait of Tuten's that sets him apart from Rodriguez, it is that one.

Most Likely Winner: Bhayshul Tuten? We guess?

DE3: Danny Striggow vs. B.J. Green

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end BJ Green II (95) talks on the field during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The topic of the Jaguars' No. 3 defensive end is one that seems to pop up every single season. and this year is no different. But after the Jaguars went with veteran backups to provide defensive end depth over the last several seasons, they are entering 2026 with a relatively different strategy that is focused more so on two young pieces of the defensive end room.

Danny Striggow and B.J. Green each made plays for the Jaguars as undrafted rookies a year ago, and now it will be up to them to prove that they can handle a larger load. As long as they are able to do that, the Jaguars' pass-rush could be in good hands. But even if both are expected to see increased snaps, only one of them can be the team's top backup option at defensive end.

Striggow likely has the edge thanks to his ability to play both the run and the pass, but Green is a uniquely explosive player who should not be counted out either. Plus, both veterans will also have to battle rookies Wesley Williams and Zach Durfee.

Most Likely Winner: Danny Striggow

WLB: Ventrell Miller vs. Branson Combs

Linebackers coach Tim Lukabu, right, talks with Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Branson Combs (50) during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The departure of Devin Lloyd in free agency created a rather large gap in the Jaguars' linebacker depth chart, and it appears the options to replace him will come down to fourth-year linebacker Ventrell Miller and second-year linebacker Branson Combs, who was an offseason standout over the spring.

Miller should be the favorite since he does have starting experience, including a pair of starts for this Jaguars' regime last season. But it would be unwise to count out Combs after the stellar offseason he had, and he certainly seems like he is set to at the very least push Miller for the starting role across from Foyesade Oluokun.

Most Likely Winner: Ventrell Miller

CB5: Jabbar Muhammad vs. Christian Braswell

Jaguars cornerback Christian Braswell (21) runs a drill as the Jaguars held their final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

No player did more for their stock this offseason than second-year cornerback Jabbar Muhammad. He spent his rookie year on the practice squad after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent, but he made more plays in coverage over the course of the offseason program than any other defensive back on the roster.

It will be tough for the Jaguars to ignore the upside that Muhammad made clear over the spring, but that does not mean he will be handed aspot on the 53-man roster. First, he will have to defeat longtime backup cornerback Christian Braswell and prove that his offseason sucess was no mere fluke.

Most Likely Winner: Jabbar Muhammad

SLB2: Jalen McLeod vs. Yasir Abdullah

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Jalen McLeod (53) wraps up a tackling dummy during an NFL training camp fourth session at the Miller Electric Center, Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars already have their starting strong side linebacker with veteran defender Dennis Gardeck, who performed well in the role a year ago. The Jaguars did not utilize much depth at that spot last year, though, and they could use someone to develop behind Gardeck moving forward as an insurance policy.

Yasir Abdullah made the roster last year after 2025 Day 3 pick Jalen McLeod went down with an ankle injury, but he has played far more special teams than defense in his career. McLeod has yet to make his officially NFL debut, but the Jaguars liked his pass-rush upside when he was coming out of Auburn a year ago, and he could give the Jaguars a sleeper to develop in the pass-rush rotation.

The winner of this job might come down to who has more upside in that role since the Jaguars already have a deep group of special teamers up and down the roster. And if this is the case, then McLeod will likely be in the driver's seat.

Most Likely Winner: Jalen McLeod