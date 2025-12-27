Which Matchup Will Determine Jaguars' Fate vs. Colts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have another big game on their doorstep.

The Jaguars will hit the road to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17, and the stakes are clear. For the Jaguars to find their fourth AFC South win of the season, though, there is a clear matchup they will have to win.

Jones vs. Pierce

In a look at the top matchups across the league for Week 17, Pro Football Focus landed on one key matchup for the Jaguars and Colts: Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce vs. Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones, who will now be a full-time starter after a season-ending injury last week to veteran cornerback Jourdan Lewis.

Jones has been fantastic for the Jaguars all season long, and it is clear that he will need to step up once more vs. a surging Pierce.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) runs off field following a fumble recovery against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

"When the Colts and Jaguars met three weeks ago, the contest included major ripple effects in the AFC South. Now, their second showdown is far less intriguing — with Jacksonville rolling and Indianapolis sliding. Still, Pierce vs. Jones is a good clash on the perimeter.," PFF said.

"Pierce has elevated his game in 2025, becoming a complete receiver — and one of the better in the league at that. His 82.3 PFF receiving grade is 12th among qualifiers, and his 2.09 yards per route run are 13th. Pierce quieted concerns about his chemistry with Philip Rivers on Monday night, hauling in four passes for 86 yards and two scores — good for a 79.0 receiving mark."

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) celebrates the win after the game of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Jaguars’ defense has been one of the best in the league in the last few weeks, featuring tremendous players at all three levels. Jones may not be the most recognized, but his play has done the talking," PFF continued.

"Since essentially becoming a full-time player in Week 9, Jones’ 83.5 PFF coverage grade is the fifth-best at corner, permitting just 190 yards in that span. Pierce thrives on the deep ball, sporting a career 17.4-yard average depth of target. Meanwhile, Jones has yielded just two completions of 20 yards downfield or longer all season. Pierce will hope to do better than in Week 14, when Jones didn’t let him get open across their three matchups."

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) leaves the field after losing a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

“I had a lot of tape on him coming out. I was in L.A. as an assistant receivers, assistant quarterbacks coach. I can't remember what I was at the time, but I remember watching him a ton coming out of Cincinnati," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said this week about Pierce.

"And he can fly. He's making one-on-one plays all over the field, whether it's in the deep shots, third downs, red zone. There's definitely a trust factor there and he's got a lot of confidence right now.”

