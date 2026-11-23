JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the New York Giants in Week 11 for a variety of reasons, but there is one play that has already struck the cord as the catalyst.

For the Jaguars, the Parker Washington non-touchdown call, both on the field and on review, was one of several key turning points of a tough, physical, and frankly weird game against the Giants. For most, it was the controversial call of the weekend.

But touchdown or not aside , there are bigger issues for the Jaguars after this loss. For the NFL, the issue has already become a moot point, which is the entire root of the problem.

The NFL's Problem

When the officials first ruled Washington's catch incomplete, there was 12:26 left in the game and the Jaguars were trailing 20-6. Washington appeared to have gotten both feet down in bounds in the left corner of the end-zone before going out of the back of the end zone, but the play was ruled incomplete on the field after the officials discussed it on the field.

"I did not think he lost possession of the football... I think it's a touchdown, fellas."



CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore disagreed with this being ruled incomplete after review on a potential Parker Washington TD for the Jaguars. 🏈🦓🎙️ pic.twitter.com/4RdlPYAYXQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 23, 2026

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen challenged the play, but the ruling was upheld on review and the Jaguars had to settle for a 31-yard Cam Little field goal and a 20-9 deficit. "I was told that the ball switched hands, so that was what it came down to," Coen said after the game.

NFL Vice President of Replay Mark Butterworth spoke to Pro Football Writers Association pool reporter Pat Leonard after the game, and here is what he had to say.

"The ruling on the field was an incomplete pass. First, to overturn a call, we need clear and obvious video evidence to overturn the on-field ruling. It was determined that the receiver did not gain full control of the ball until he was out of bounds. ... He needs to maintain control of the ball throughout the process of the catch."

It is clear when reviewing the play that, no matter how you slice it, Washington caught the pass. Just a few hours later there was a Mike Evans touchdown agains the Minnesota Vikings that defied everything Butterworth just said. There is no clear pattern on how the NFL rules catches, and it seems here they simply went with the original call on the field despite having the evidence to change it.

That is the NFL's motto when it comes to officiating issues, though. Catch or no catch has become as traditional in the NFL as tailgates and touchdown cellys. If the gut reaction to a clear catch is "let's see if they actually call it one," then the NFL has a problem with how they are ruling plays on a game-to-game basis.

But the NFL will not ever flat-out say they got it wrong. It is not the reason the Jaguars lost on Sunday; they have themselves to blame for that. And the NFL finally becoming accountable would not go back in time and give the Jaguars the points. But the fact they can not admit fault has become the biggest issue with such plays.

"Yeah, I mean, it's a close play, obviously. They called it and said it wasn't. I thought it was incredible that he gave us a shot there and he caught it. It looked like he had two feet down, but it was close, and you can't leave it in the ref's hands," Trevor Lawrence said post-game.

"I think it's a tough call for them. Even though that didn't go our way, we had so many opportunities that we just didn't capitalize on. So, we’ve got to keep playing the next play.

That wasn't the Jaguars' only odd sequence with the officials Sunday. There was also the replay assist debacle in the first-half, with the Jaguars having to use one of their challenges to overrule a Chris Rodriguez Jr. rush on third-down. Rodriguez was originally given the first down, but replay assist overruled it and changed it to fourth-and-short. Coen won the challenge, but the fact he had to use one of his limited challenges to correct a replay assist.

"For the first part, the ruling on the field was a first down. It was an improper replay assist to short of the line to gain. They thought the knee was down," Butterworth said. "The key here is even when we replay assist, that still allows teams to challenge in most circumstances if they don't agree with the replay assist. And when we went to challenge, it was clear and obvious that the runner's knee was up and he was, therefore, he made a first down and we awarded a successful challenge to the team."

That ... does not make much sense. Butterworth saying it was "an impropert replay assist," is as close as the NFL will likely ever get to saying they were wrong about a ruling. But he then goes on to defend replay assist by noting that teams can still challenge the play and, well, fix the wrong call made. The issue is that the Jaguars had to use one of their only challenges, and Coen doesn't just get that challenge back.

Head coaches are afforded two challenges each game. If they get both correct, then they get a third. Coen used all three during the game, winning the first two (including on a Malik Nabers catch in the first-half), before losing the Washington one. But what if there was a play worth challenging before the Washington catch? If Coen had challenged it, win or lose, he would not have been able to challenge the Washington play.

Even with the hindsight of Coen losing the Washington challenge, there is no coach in football who would not have thrown the red flag there. There are a number of scenarios where the Jaguars could have gotten burned by the league because of the replay assist challenge, and it never should have happened.

Will the NFL ever concede that? No, not likely. But that is the NFL's mode of operation when it comes to officiating. Right, wrong, or in between, they toe their company line and do not offer up accountability. This is not the first time a team has seen their games impacted by such mistakes, and the NFL's attitude means it also will not be the last.