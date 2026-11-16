Shipley's Dozen: Jaguars Continue to Roll in AFC South, Travis Hunter's Elite Level, and Much More

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are ... pretty dang good!

It felt like the Jaguars played at a C+, B- level against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10, but it still resulted in a 40-23 win on the road. The Jaguars are rolling, and the rest of the AFC is clearly on notice.

We break down the big Week 10 win and the bigger picture with this week's edition of the Shipley's Dozen column. Do not forget, you can read this column each morning after a Jaguars game.

This Was the Best Parker Washington Performance Ever

This was the best version of Parker Washington we have ever seen, and not just because of the eye-popping numbers he put up during the first-half. Washington set career numbers in the first two quarters alone before finishing the game with seven catches for 152 yards and a touchdown. For my money, it was the best Washington has ever played for the Jaguars even beyond the numbers, simply because he showed the entire skill-set.

Putting the Titans' highest-paid defensive back in a spin cycle with his route-running? Check. Yards after the catch and toughness? Check. Ability to win in contested situations downfield? Check. Ability to win on the sideline with coordination and athletic ability? Check. Washington was elite on Sunday, and everyone on the field knew it.

Where Travis Hunter Ranks Among AFC CBs

How many cornerbacks in the AFC have played as well as Travis Hunter has this season? Hunter recorded his third interception of the season Sunday. He was targeted five times, giving up four catches for ... 13 yards. He has been a playmaker, he has tackled well, and there are simply not many cornerbacks doing the things he is doing every single week at the position. The case for him as an All-Pro are clear, and the only cornerbacks in the AFC who I think have played anywhere near his level are Denzel Ward and Nohl Williams. He has already become one of the best players at his entire position in the NFL, and the Hunter trade continues to pay off for Liam Coen and James Gladstone as a result.

"It was an unbelievable catch. Unbelievable play," Coen said after the game about Hunter's interception. "Critical because we had just turned it over, right? On the interception. Talk about having each other's back. That's what this group does. That's what this group is. Such a special play by obviously a special player.

The Jaguars Had a Great Week 11

It was a good week for the Jaguars. In fact, it was a great week. The Jaguars improved on paper more than any other team in the NFL at the very start of the week. Then the locker room responded in the right way in the middle of the week. Then the Jaguars finished it with another 40-point game and a road blowout of an AFC South foe, while seeing their positioning in the AFC South improve due to the Texans losing in Cleveland. The Jaguars sent a message all week , and it has been received loud and clear for all to hear.

"I think this was really just about our team, to be honest. Our team's got a lot of confidence. Our team was damn good without Jessie (Bates III) and Jordan (Davis) and Davon (Godchaux)," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said after the game. "That's how these guys went into the week. Hey, we can beat people. We feel confident every time we walk out on the grass on Sundays and hopefully those guys can only come and add to an already talented, tough team as we get down a stretch that we're trying to go on a run here, you know?"

Where Jordan Davis, Jessie Bates III Are Going to Fit In

It should be clear why the Jaguars made the Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates III moves , at least in the short-term. The Jaguars were clearly the better team over the Titans so there was never any real chance of them having to pay for starting backups Matt Dickerson and Rayuan Lane at nose tackle and safety, but if they were playing the Chicago Bears or any other talented team, maybe the Jaguars would not have been as well off.

The Jaguars did not get much of an impact from their interior defensive line Sunday, both against the run and pass. Several times Cam Ward was pressued off the edge but stepped up in the pocket to scramble for yards, while there was not quite the elite run-stuffing effort we are used to seeing from Jacksonville. Add in a few missed tackles in space at the safety spot, and it is very clear where Bates and Davis can help the Jaguars right off the bat.

Josh Cameron Continues to Stack Performances

It is starting to get tougher and tougher to be surprised by rookie sixth-rounder Josh Cameron. Cameron has come up big for the Jaguars time and time again during his debut season, and Sunday may have been his best game. He caught three passes for 67 yards, including a 28-yard shot down the sideline on the opening drive and a 25-yard touchdown to give the Jaguars their first double-digit lead of the game with under 10 minutes left. Add in everything he did as a run-blocker and the Jaguars have quite the find with Cameron.

Jonah Monheim Was Ready Once Again

If there is one thing the Jaguars have gotten from backup center Jonah Monheim last season, it is the ability to step in on a whim and give them good snaps. Monheim has been the backup behind starting center Robert Hainsey since the Jaguars drafted him out of USC in the seventh-round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and they haven't really had to worry about their center depth ever since. This came up again Sunday, with Hainsey leaving in the first-half and Monheim playing well as he played 45% of the offensive snaps.

Monheim stepped in and played well for Hainsey on a few different occasions as a rookie, and the fact he has been so consistent at center should give the Jaguars confidence if Hainsey is out for an extended period of time. There is no update on Hainsey as of this writing, but the Jaguars will survive if they have to start Monheim.

The Most Underrated Performance of Sunday

I continue to be impressed by Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson, who looks like he will be a perfect fit next to the rangy Jessie Bates. Johnson is not collecting turnovers at a high clip like he was a year ago, but there is a good case to make that he is playing better now than he has at any other point in his career, and Sunday was another example of it. On a day with great individual performances across the board, Johnson's stood out to me as the most underrated.

Johnson's value to Anthony Campanle's pressure looks and blitz schemes have been clear all season, and he got home once again on a sack of Cam Ward on an important third-down in the second half. But for a defense that had some issues with tackling, Johnson also looked like the team's top player in that category, making several impressive stops in space after the catch. He has been one of their best defenders all season, and Sunday was another example.

What Shocked Me

I was surprised that we saw barely any Chris Rodriguez Jr. Bhayshul Tuten hasn't been healthy for two weeks now, and he is clearly not running with the same burst that he was even a few weeks ago. Despite that, we have seen Tuten lead the backfield in back-to-back weeks. He was the focal point against the Baltimore Ravens on a short week, while Rodriguez then barely sniffed the field on rushing downs against the Titans. Tuten is clearly hurt, but it is also still very clearly his backfield.

What Didn't Shock Me

Trevor Lawrence having another stellar game. Lawrence threw three touchdowns, had several huge plays made with his legs, and simply looked like he was on another level tha anything the Titans were throwing at him. The scary thing is that this was all expected. Lawrence’s 352 passing yards were the fourth-most in a single game in his career, and his 120.2 passer rating marked his fourth game this season with a 120-plus rating (tied for the most in the NFL). He also has five games with three or more passing touchdowns, tied for the most in the NFL He is playing like an MVP right now.

Jaguar of the Week

James Gladstone. The Jaguars just put up 40 points for the second time in three weeks and this team should be even better moving forward after they added Jessie Bates III and Jordan Davis at the trade deadline. Gladstone has been as aggressive as any general manager in the entire NFL since he was hired, and the fact that the Jaguars can be an even better version of the team we just saw play is a scary thought. Gladstone took some big swings this week , and he should look smart for doing so much sooner rather than later.

AFC South Check In

The AFC South is a weird, sick place. The Jaguars are completely carrying a division that is 7-21 outside of Jacksonville, and weirdly it still felt like the Titans played better than anyone expected them to. The Jaguars are seen as nearly a lock to win the AFC South considering they are now a full month's worth of games ahead of the Houston Texans, and Week 10 went a lot way toward making that happen.

The Texans blew a 17-0 lead to a middling Cleveland Browns team that Jacksonville blew out earlier in the year. Their defense is a shell of what it used to be, they have lost games to J.J. McCarthy and Deshaun Watson, and they keep losing close games at an outrageous pace. DeMeco Ryans taking over defensive play-calling seems to have done, well, nothing.

As for the Colts, they still exist! That is about all that needs to be said, though they did improve to 3-7 with a win over the Miami Dolphins by just a few points. Their days of fighting for an AFC South title are over for now.

Early Week 11 Thoughts

The Jaguars are set to face the New York Giants on the road in Week 11, with the game already getting moved to the 4 p.m. window for Sunder afternoon. The Jaguars are a real draw, and the New York fan base is clearly a huge market, so this game is going to have some real eyes on it. With that in mind, I think the Giants are not quite as good as their record indicates and this should be another game the Jaguars are favored in.

The Giants have a very talented and explosive wide receiver in Malik Nabers who the Jaguars are going to have to be ready for. Add in tight end Isaiah Likely and his career year and the Giants have some interesting weapons. They do nnot have any running backs that should scare the Jaguars, though, and J.J. McCarthy has been as streaky and mistake-prone as he ever was, even with some decent highs.

New York's defense clearly has a lot of talent on the edges and with Arvell Reese, but this feels like another week where the Jaguars can lean on Trevor Lawrece. He has put the offense on his shoulders numerous times this season, and nothing about the Giants defense suggests they can provide a much different outcome.