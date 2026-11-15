8 Instant Observations on Jaguars' Week 10 Win Over Titans: Travis Hunter's All-Pro Case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have won, again.

The Jaguars are one of the NFL's best teams and were widely expected to pull away from the Tennessee Titans in Week 10, and that is exactly what they did with a 40-23 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. So, what did we see against the Titans on Sunday? We break it all down below.

Parker Washington Looks Ready for His Pay-Day

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) runs after making a catch during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is easy with all of the big moves around the Jaguars over the last week to forget that the Jaguars already have another big move in waiting with fourth-year wide receiver Parker Washington. Washington has been the team's top receiving option since halfway through the 2025 season, and he has been able to prove his worth to the Jaguars consistently since. This was certainly the case against the Titans, with Washington recording six catches for 148 yards and a touchdown in the first half, including the game's opening two-yard touchdown catch. Washington never had 148 yards receiving in a game before Sunday, let alone in a half.

Washington is such an important part of the Jaguars' offense that it continues to look like there is just no real scenario where the Jaguars do not keep Washington for the long-term future. The rest of the Jaguars' pass-catchers combined for seven targets in the first-half, the same total that Washington saw himself. That is the sign of a team's No. 1 receiver, even if it looks a bit different than most definitions of the spot. Washington's value continues to rise as this season rolls on.

Parker Washington turning DBs 360 degrees pic.twitter.com/WOCBpP7b5j — Billy M (@BillyM_91) November 15, 2026

Travis Hunter Looks Like an All-Pro Cornerback

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Travis Hunter is a special player. That much has already been made clear some time ago, but he continues to look more and more like a true playmaker for the Jaguars as their No. 1 cornerback. Hunter recorded his third interception of the season with his first-half third-down pick of Cam Ward, which might have been his most impressive pick yet. Hunter made up ground on the Titans wide receiver on an across-the-body throw from Ward and ended up making an incredibly athletic grab to secure possession and set the Jaguars up for a field goal.

Travis Hunter dives for the interception! 🔥



JAXvsTEN on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/RKvGzhsi9H — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

Only seven other cornerbacks in the NFL had three or more interceptions entering Week 10, and one of them is Hunter's teammate in Jourdan Lewis. The Jaguars have seen Hunter not only improve his down-to-down consistency at cornerback, but more importantly they have seen him become one of the best playmakers at the position in the entire NFL. It is hard to make an argument for another AFC cornerback ahead of him on the All-Pro lists outside of Denzel Ward right now.

Liam Coen Handled the End of the First Half Perfectly

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen speaks with a referee during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have mentioned a few times this season that game management is still one area Liam Coen is still growing in, which is only natural considering he entered Sunday with just 25 games under his belt as a head coach. Coen showed some real growth in that area at the end of the first-half for the Jaguars, using his timeouts and the field positioning to put the Jaguars in a strong spot entering halftime with a 16-10 lead over a scrappy Titans team.

After making sure the Jaguars got the ball with a timeout left, Coen saw his offense pick up 58 yards over three passes before spiking the ball with 11 seconds left. After Jakobi Meyers then ran out of bounds with seven seconds left, Coen had one more play called to throw the ball into the end-zone and kill five more seconds. This left just two seconds on the clock when Cam Little hit his third field goal of the half, killing any chance, no matter how small, of the Titans doing something with it. That is textbook.

Trevor Lawrence is Still on a Heater

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trevor Lawrence continues to play the best football of his entire career. The lone black mark on his production from Sunday is an interception that, per usual this season, was not even on him after it got batted away at the line of scrimmage. Hunter was otherwise stellar against the Titans, going big-game hunting for big play after big play and routinely finding them after uncorking passes into some tight windows downfield.

With two touchdown passes today, @trevorlawrence has 20 on the season, tied for the third most in the NFL. He is the fastest in franchise history to reach 20 passing touchdowns in a season (nine games). pic.twitter.com/gnNLBChIVy — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) November 15, 2026

Lawrence has been on a heater for the Jaguars all season. The only game I can think of where he just did not play well above average was in Week 2 against the Denver Broncos, and he still had some high-level flashes that game. He simply is the reason the Jaguars can look like any offense they want week in and week out, because he puts them in the positions to thrive regardless of the down, distance, or situation.

Jordan Davis, Jessie Bates III Will Be Welcomed Additions

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90), left, talks with Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen during Jacksonville Jaguars practice Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The reasons the Jaguars wanted to add Jordan Davis and Jessie Bates III are clear. The Jaguars wanted to add to their playmaking potential at both safety and defensive tackle, especially in the wake of injuries to Davon Hamilton and Eric Murray a few weeks ago. These are two spots where the Jaguars started backups for the second week in a row on Sunday in Matt Dickerson and Rayuan Lane.

Dickerson had a quarterback hit and a pass deflection, but the Jaguars have been better inside against the run. Lane had a so-so day when it came to making tackles in space, which is exactly where the Jaguars are hoping Jessie Bates can make an impact right out of the gate . The Jaguars need both players during the playoff run , and Sunday helped make that clear.

The Running Game Needs to Figure it Out

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen looks on during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' running game has felt off since they ran all over the Indianapolis Colts. Part of this has to do with the fact that Bhayshul Tuten is clearly not at 100% , practicing just once in the last two weeks. Part of it could also be due to offensive line injuries, with Anton Harrison being lost for the seaspn in London a month ago and Robert Hainsey leaving during the first-half with an injury. Regardless of the why, though, the run game of the last two weeks has been nothing like the consistent and efficient running game the Jaguars had during the first seven games of the season.

Where the run game was the most concernign Sunday was in the short-yardage. The Jaguars had several short-yardage situations both in the red-zone and on third-down that simply got shut down, no matter if it was Tuten or Chris Rodriguez Jr. in the backfield. The only short-yardage play that worked for the Jaguars was the quarterback sneak, which is something they need to figure out badly.

Antonio Johnson Is Playing Good Ball

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (6) looks on before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the big long-term questions facing the Jaguars is the future of their safety position. The Jaguars have a potential dynamic duo on their hands in Jessie Bates and Antonio Johnson, and Johnson showed exactly why against the Titans. Johnson has had a strong season in general, but it felt like Sunday was one of his best games with several strong tackles and then a third-down sack of Cam Ward.

The turnovers aren't in Johnson's direction the same way they did a year ago, but I would argue that he has been a better week-to-weekand down-to-down player in 2026 than he was last season when he had his breakout year. Keeping Johnson around for the long haul would be wise, because he is a perfect fit for Campanile's defense. Sunday was just the latest example for that.

Josh Cameron Will Be Ready for a Big Role Next Season

Nov 15, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) makes a catch as Tennessee Titans cornerback Joshua Williams (25) defends during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Cameron might not be getting a massive package of snaps as a rookie, but he has certainly made the best of them every week. Cameron has made a big play seemingly each time the Jaguars have gone his way during his rookie season, and this trend continued in a big way with perhaps his best performance against the Titans, especially considering the way he did it. Jacksonville has not had much of a downfield passing game all season long, but Cameron changed that Sunday.

Cameron made two catches of over 20+ yards Sunday, catching a 28-yard pass down the right sideline on the game's opening drive. He then followed it up with a 25-yard touchdown catch on Lawrence's third touchdown pass of the game with 9:44 left in the game to make it 30-16. Cameron is a good rookie receiver, and his second-year leap in 2027 should be one of the most exciting developments on the Jaguars' entire roster.