Jaguars Reveal Inactives For Week 17 Colts Battle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have made their Week 17 inactive list official.

The Jaguars listed right guard Patrick Mekari, cornerback Jourdan Lewis, running back Bhayshul Tuten, defensive end Danny Striggow, defensive tackle Maason Smith, cornerback Keith Taylor, center Robert Hainsey, and tight end Hunter Long as inactive for their rematch with the Indianapolis Colts , which carries major AFC South stakes.

Jaguars Inactives

The most significant inactive is Lewis, the Jaguars' savvy veteran cornerback who has served as a leader and play-maker for the Jaguars' new-look defense all season long. Signed in March as the Jaguars' new regime's first major free agent addition, Lewis injured his foot last week against the Denver Broncos and has since been placed on injured reserve.

With Lewis' season over, the Jaguars are taking a hit in the secondary, but will expect emerging second-year cornerback Jarrian Jones to continue the ascent that has seen him step up as one of the NFL's top young cornerbacks over the last few months.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen challenges the spot of the down during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 36-19. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Always hard when you lose a leader, elite communicator, guy that brings energy and focus and playmaking to our defense. So that's always hard, but he's handled it like a pro. He’s been extremely confident with the guys around him, continuing to try to pour into them as much as possible," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said this week.

"Jarrian [CB Jarrian Jones] with every opportunity, he's continued to get better and has made some huge plays for us this year. His play energy is always something that I appreciate and he's tackled at a high level, especially in space. So, continuing to get him moving in the right direction and we're going to need him down the stretch.”

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Hainsey out, the Jaguars are set to start rookie center Jonah Monheim for the second time this season. The Jaguars have been impressed by him when he has stepped in for Hainsey, such as in his Week 6 start and for the final drives of the Week 5 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Now, the Jaguars will need him once more.

“Yeah, he has done a great job, really all through training camp. And then when he had the opportunity to go play against Seattle, he actually graded out really, really nicely," Coen said. "So, a lot of confidence in in Jonah and if he ends up having to go, I think there'll be good continuity and it's just an on the road environment, a little bit different, so we’ve just got to have to see how he handles it. I have no question about how he will, but he's done a nice job, and those guys up front have done a nice job preparing him too.”

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.