Jaguars vs. Colts Roundtable: Preview, Predictions And More
In this story:
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The time is finally here.
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to host the Indianapolis Colts tomorrow afternoon in their biggest game of the season thus far, a game that will help determine the pecking order of the entire AFC South.
To give you our full comprehensive preview of the Colts game, our team of writers has gotten together to give their predictions and weigh in on the game's biggest questions.
1) Who wins the Trevor Lawrence vs. Daniel Jones duel?
John Shipley: Trevor Lawrence. Daniel Jones has had a great season up to this point, but it was clear against the Houston Texans that his mobility has been taken down a notch of two due to his injury. He can still win from the pocket, but a sound pass-rush should neutralize him, and I think the Jaguars' rush will have a big game.
Andy Quach: I'm going to ride with Trevor Lawrence here. He's had some great success against the Indianapolis Colts since arriving in the NFL. In his last three games against the Jaguars' divisional rival, he's averaged 264.3 yards and two touchdowns on 75 percent completion. Not only that, but he has the advantage of having two intact fibulas, something that Daniel Jones can't say.
Anthony Campanile and the Jaguars' defense should also help T-Law come out on top in this duel for quarterback supremacy in the AFC South. Jones is having a career year, but he's still not a great processor. Without his mobility, I think he'll struggle mightily versus Jacksonville's pass rush and their aggressive zone looks designed to lure opposing quarterbacks into making back-breaking mistakes. This could be another game where the D generates multiple takeaways.
Jared Feinberg: I've been skeptical of Daniel Jones for much of the season--at some point, the success and consistency from him has to plateau, right? Well, it hasn't, though he is still prone to taking bad sacks and untimely turnovers. With how hot the Jaguars' pass rush has been since the bye week, I think they are capable of giving Jones some fits. Don't get me wrong: it's great to see him thriving in Indianapolis, but I'd rather take a quarterback who is slowly but surely finding a groove and letting the ball rip downfield. Lawrence over Jones on Sunday.
2) Does the defense have answers for Jonathan Taylor?
John Shipley: Taylor was on a roll to start the season but he has faced some tough sledding in recent weeks. I think the Jaguars' defensive staff knows he is the key to this game and will have a sound plan for him. I do not think Taylor will decide the result of this game.
Andy Quach: Yes. The Jaguars' defense has been far from perfect this season, but it has two strengths: forcing turnovers and stopping the run. Jacksonville is currently fifth in the NFL in both rushing yards allowed per game at just 82.4 and yards per carry given up at 3.9. Jonathan Tayloy is in a bit of a slump, tallying an average of 71.5 yards on 3.5 yards per attempt in his last two outings. He won't find easier sledding in Duval, as the defense should be keyed in on slowing him down and forcing Daniel Jones to beat them on a bum leg.
Jared Feinberg: Yes, it is Jonathan Taylor, who, when healthy, has been outstanding since his days at Wisconsin, and has one of the great career tailbacks in college football history. Taylor should comfortably score the running back triple crown, but the Jaguars are the NFL's best run defense, allowing an average of just 82.4 yards per game, and are sixth in yards after contact allowed per attempt at 2.78. This will be this unit's biggest test. They may not have all of the answers, but they'll have enough to limit Taylor from making big plays.
3) Score prediction?
John Shipley: Get your blood pressure medicine ready, because I expect for this to be a wild one. These are two evenly-matched teams in a lot of ways, but I think the Jaguars get the slight edge thanks to a stellar day from Josh Hines-Allen. Jaguars 23, Colts 20.
Andy Quach: The Jaguars have a healthy quarterback, their defense matches up well against the Colts' strengths on offense, and Indy has been underwhelming and banged-up on D. Indianapolis has largely benefitted from a soft schedule to begin the season, while Jacksonville has been continually doubted despite going 8-4 against an absolute gauntlet to start their year.
I think the Jags take this beautiful opportunity to prove that they've always been the best team in the AFC South with a convincing victory to take a lead in the division standings. *insert astronaut with a gun meme* Jacksonville keeps the home streak against Indy alive, 24-17.
Jared Feinberg: The momentum is on Jacksonville's side, winners of four of their last five games. The Colts, on the other hand, are slipping, having lost three of their last four games. EverBank Stadium is expected to be standing room only on Sunday, making this a true postseason game for the Jaguars.
This will be a close game from kickoff to the final whistle, likely coming down to the final seconds. In that case, give me the Jaguars to take over first place in the AFC South. Jaguars 28, Colts 25
John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley
Andy Quach is a journalism graduate from Florida Gulf Coast University with extensive experience covering the NFL, NBA, and college sports. He is the assistant beat writer for the Jacksonville Jaguars Om SI, and also serves as the fantasy sports and betting reporter for four NFL teams.
Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft
