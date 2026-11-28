JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' offense was dealt a blow over the holiday, and now it is time for them to show how they plan to respond.

Jaguars leading receiver Parker Washington injured his shoulder during the team's Thanksgiving practice Thursday, and Jaguars head coach Liam Coen ruled him out Friday for the team's big Week 12 battle with the Tennessee Titans. With Washington's injury described as week-to-week, the Jaguars will now have to find a suitable replacement for at least in the short-term.

That replacement, though, is seemingly clear, and he has already made some big plays: rookie wide receiver Josh Cameron.

Josh Cameron's Role

Replacing Washington is no easy task, even if the Jaguars have a host of options in their wide receiver depth chart. Washington leads the Jaguars with 44 catches for 748 yards and six touchdowns, becoming the Jaguars' clear No. 1 target in the passing game. But with Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers still healthy on the outside, the Jaguars can turn a rookie in Cameron to have the expanded role that his rookie season has already prepared him for.

"It's definitely tough just losing a guy like that. Huge part of this offense, huge leader, not only in the receiver room but the entire offense. But that's something that he honestly kind of told me from the very get-go. Whenever you get your opportunity, make the most of it, and so that's something I really have kind of been preparing from the start," Cameron said from the locker room after practice on Friday.

In 10 games this year, Cameron has caught 15 passes for 234 yards and three touchdown passes despite playing just 37% of the team's offensive snaps, with many of those being run blocking plays. Cameron has been an important part of the Jaguars' offense since Week 1, and he has had the big-moment opportunities already to suggest he is ready for this role.

"That's something they told me. Just be ready, you can play the F, Z, or X, and so it's really unfortunate, like I said, for him going down. But like I said, I've been preparing from the very start, I'm ready to go out there. Just go have some fun with it," Cameron said.

Selected in the sixth-round of April's draft, Cameron began to make plays for the Jaguars on the practice field right off the bat during the offseason program as a downfield threat. This carried over into training camp, and Cameron then started his career with a Week 1 touchdown against the Cleveland Browns.

Since then, the Jaguars have seen Cameron make plays in the red-zone, downfield, in the middle of the field, after the catch, and on special teams. While he may be a very, very different player than Washington in terms of traits, he has gotten the experience early on in his career to prepare him to be Washington's short-term replacement.

"It's definitely helped a whole lot. Like I said, just getting the experience, getting a feel for how things flow, getting a feel for guys at the next level. I think all that really just kind of helps prepare me for this," Cameron said. "And so it's just like I said, not making too much of too much of the situation, making it bigger than it needs to be, because most of the battle is mental anyways, and so just keeping that in check, keeping that right, and just going doing me."

There is no truly replacing Washington. But Cameron has already made plays, and certainly seems ready to make some more.