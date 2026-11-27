JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without two of their best players on offense in Week 12, which means someone will have to step up.

The Jaguars are set to host the Tennessee Titans in Week 12 in hopes of bouncing back from last week's loss, and they will now have to do it without both wide receiver Parker Washington and running back Bhayshul Tuten, their leading receiver and rusher respectively.

So, who can step up for the Jaguars on Sunday with Tuten and Washington each ruled out? We break it down below.

No Tuten, No Washington

With Washington set to miss his first game of the season, the most logical option for the Jaguars to replace Washington as their slot receiver isn't Travis Hunter or Brian Thomas Jr. Instead, the Jaguars' best option would be rookie wide receiver Josh Cameron, who has caught six passes for 71 yards and a touchdown from the slot this season. Cameron has given the Jaguars quality reps all season, and letting him act as their de facto third receiver would mean less change around the rest of the unit.

Jakobi Meyers and Brenton Strange will likely get work from the slot, too, but Cameron will go from being the team's fourth receiver to receiver No. 3. That should mean a big jump in playing time for the versatile rookie receiver, who once again earned high praise from the Jaguars' brass Friday.

“Big op for Josh. He's trending, he's been trending, he's made a lot of plays for this offense and for this team, both on special teams and on offense throughout the course of the year. Trevor [QB Trevor Lawrence] trusts him," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Friday.

"The group trusts him. He blocks, he does the dirty work. In a lot of ways, guys get those opportunities, man. You never know what they can do with it. So, he's made a lot of plays throughout the course of his college career. He's made a lot of plays throughout the course of his short NFL career."

As for replacing Tuten, who will be sat after playing the last three games with a foot/ankle injury, the Jaguars will clearly look to Chris Rodriguez Jr. as their lead back in the running game. It will be Rodriguez's first game as the Jaguars' true top dog in the backfield, but he won't be alone. Where the Jaguars may miss Tuten the most Sunday is in the passing game, and that is where the Jaguars will need to see veteran running back Ameer Abdullah step up.

“I think so. I think this weekend, depending on what Tuten's looking like and what that looks like for us, absolutely," Coen said when asked Friday about Abdullah having a larger role this week.

"I think that whole room is going to need to elevate a little bit. That whole room is going to need to give us those hard yards and be able to give us some of the make-you-miss. I mean, that's their job as professionals. I'm excited about those guys getting an opportunity if Tuten can't go, and that's just the way it goes. Ameer's done a phenomenal job for us."



Also on the injury report this week: center Robert Hainsey (knee) is questionable after missing last week. Offensive lineman Patrick Mekari and defnesive end B.J. Green are both out. Left tackle Walker Little will play, though, after leaving last week's game with a knee injury.