JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without Parker Washington for a bit.

Washington popped up on the Jaguars' injury report Thursday with a shoulder injury, and Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Friday that Washington would miss Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans and be considered week-to-week moving forward.

So, what does Washington's injury mean as the Jaguars gear up for a critical AFC South game against the Titans in Week 12? We break it down below.

#Jaguars star WR Parker Washington is week-to-week after aggravating an AC joint injury in practice. He’s out this week, coach Liam Coen confirmed. pic.twitter.com/j9phmchMNE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2026

This Seems Like ... Not the Worst Case Scenario

All things considered ... this could have been worse? It is hard to say there is any upside to the Jaguars being without Washington for likely at least a few weeks, including next week's big game against the Chicago Bears. But considering how dire such an injury could have been, it certainly feels like the Jaguars got out of this thing relatively okay? And there are a few reasons why I feel that way, going back to last year when Travis Hunter got injured in practice on Oct. 30.

When Hunter was injured, Coen never said the injury was week-to-week, and he also said Hunter would be placed on injured reserve, which he was that day. Coen never indicated Washington would even go on injured reserve, which suggests there are some differences here.

The Jaguars should be able to beat the Titans without Washington, too. If they can't, then the Jaguars have some bigger problems. Losing Washington will certainly impact the offense, but all early signs indicate that we should see Washington at some point again in 2026. The Jaguars have some precedent for dealing with serious injuries, and the entire way the Washington injury has been handled and discussed suggests the Jaguars did not exactly see a doomsday scenario with this particular injury. Only time will tell, of course, but those should be the early indications at least.

How the Jaguars' Offense Must Respond

One of the few positives to the situation for the Jaguars is that they have an offense that can be built to sustain such an injury. The Jaguars have other talented pass catchers that they trust on their roster, whether at receiver with Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr, and Josh Cameron, as well as tight ends like Brenton Strange, Nate Boerkircher, and Tanner Koziol. With that said, the Jaguars will likely need to change what the offense looks like to some extent with Washington out.

Washington’s ability to beat Man coverage from the slot is a big reason the Jaguars have thrived and 11 personnel in the passing game over 12 months. While Josh Cameron has logged some snaps at the slot this year, the most beneficial solution might be for the Jaguars to really lean into the 12/13 personnel formations. They could still use their receiver room at trust them to execute at a high clip, but injuries like this seem like the reason the Jaguars add to tight end and give themselves the option to do more than just line up in 11 personnel every play like they had to last season.

Travis Hunter's Role Shouldn't Change That Much This Week

One natural question that people might have after Washington’s injury is rather that means we will start to see Travis Hunter more at the wide receiver position. Hunter was the Jaguars full-time slot receiver last season before his injury, which is the same spot that Washington has occupied since the Jaguars by week a year ago Hunter has had limited snaps at receiver this season, spending far more time at the cornerback position, but he would be a reasonable option to put back in the slot to help offset the loss of Washington. With that said, this doesn’t appear to be something that Jaguars will look at heavily in Week 12.

Washington’s injury happened so late in the week, with so much of the hay already in the barn in terms of preparation for the Titans. That means it would be tough to ask Hunter to go from starting cornerback to starting wide receiver with just a days worth of practice notice ahead of time. Hunter might still see more snaps on offense this week than he has in past weeks, especially considering his past role in the slot and his ball skills that rival Washington’s, but this does not seem like an overly likely solution for Week 12.