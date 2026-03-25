Key Roles the Jaguars Efficiently Locked in this Offseason

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars may not have backed up any brinks trucks for free agents this offseason, but they still took a few effective steps toward securing key spots for the 2026 season.

So, which spots have the Jaguars proficiently locked in to this point of the offseason? We break it down below.

No. 1/No. 2 CB

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) runs with the ball while running drills during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ third mandatory minicamp Thursday June 12, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the Jaguars re-signed Montaric Brown to a three-year, $31.8 million deal ahead of the start of free agency, they effectively locked down two of their most important spots. The Jaguars already had plans of Travis Hunter playing more cornerback in 2026 based on the natural depth of the roster at cornerback and receiver. With Brown back in the fold, we now know what the Jaguars' Week 1 starting duo should be.

The Jaguars had a few different duos at cornerback last year. Jourdan Lewis officially started Week 1 across from Tyson Campbell, but Brown would have been in the mix in nickel sets had he been healthy. Then Campbell was traded and Brown returned, so they became the Jaguars' primary corners. Now, the Jaguars have Hunter and Brown, a duo that has the potential to be the best of any of them.

No. 1/No. 2 RB

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) returns a kickoff against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

It was widely expected for the running back position to have question marks entering the offseason, but theJaguars took care of those fairly early in the process. After Travis Etienne got a free agency deal with the New Orleans Saints, the Jaguars pivoted soon after to former Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr.

It is unclear who will be the lead back between Rodriguez and Bhayshul Tuten, if there will even be a true lead back, and if that matters to begin with. The most likely outcome is a healthy split between the two, which means the Jaguars' running back depth chart was solidified for the foreseeable future.

Safety Trio

Jul 25, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Caleb Ransaw (27) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have not made any true additions at safety, but they are getting one in a more literal sense with Caleb Ransaw. The former third-round pick missed his entire rookie season as a result of a training camp foot injury, but he has a clear path to play-time now that Andrew Wingard is on the Arizona Cardinals.

As a result of Wingard's departure, the Jaguars' three clear guys at safety should be Eric Murray, Antonio Johnson, and now Ransaw. Considering how many three-safety looks the Jaguars deployed last year, it is almost fair to consider all three starters.