Late Round Tackles Jaguars Could Target in NFL Draft

This past season, the Jacksonville Jaguars seemingly found their offensive tackle duo for the next couple of seasons. Cole Van Lanen secured a long-term contract after stout play at left tackle late in the season, while Anton Harrison continue prosper as a young tackle emerging into a key blocker on the offensive line.

The Jaguars managed the playing crisis of Walker Little while leaning on their depth, Chuma Edoga, and rookie Wyatt Milum. The team can't move off of Little's deal; they can add more depth and competition this offseason through the NFL Draft, where Day Three of the selection process features some intriguing developmental options for the team to choose from.

With that in mind, here are some potential late-round offensive tackle prospects to watch for the draft next month.

Jude Bowry, Boston College Eagles

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Jude Bowry (71) blocks against Stanford Cardinal linebacker Ernest Cooper (44) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

If you know how the Jaguars operated in last year's draft, you'll know how the team approached it, with seven of their eight selections coming from the Senior Bowl. Bowry is a player who caught my attention at this year's event with his mobility and flexibility at the position.

Bowry likely won't be questioned about being asked to do the uncomfortable things for the betterment of the team. He took reps at left and right tackle, showcasing explosiveness out of his stance that allows him to reach his landmarks in pass protection quickly against opposing rushers. He'll need serious technical refinement, but Bowry has the tools to be a future starter if he hits it right.

Nolan Rucci, Penn State Nittany Lions

Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Nolan Rucci (72) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A few years ago, former general manager Trent Baalke took a chance on former top high school recruit Walker Little. While it hasn't worked out, current decision-maker James Gladstone could take a chance on another tackle prospect who was a highly recruited prep school player.

Rucci has great size and length that a former five-star recruit would have, as the former Wisconsin Badger transfer plays with tight hands and good grips to hold the point of attack. With further refinement and growth in play strength, Rucci could find himself as either the swing tackle or replacement to Harrison.

Austin Barber, Florida Gators

Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Florida Gators offensive lineman Austin Barber (58) blocks during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

A former four-star recruit in 2021, Barber is an experienced starter for the Gators, with most of his starts coming at left tackle and others on the right side. Like Bowry, Barber competed at the Senior Bowl in front of a large audience, which should gain the Jaguars' attention as a local prospect in North Florida. Barber has the physicality, power, and heavy hands to be an effective jumbo package player out of 13 personnel who could develop into quality depth.